Hot Fun In The Summertime: Cal/OSHA Indoor Heat Rule Effective Immediately

Seyfarth Synopsis: On July 24, 2024, Cal/OSHA's indoor heat rule was approved by the Office of Administrative Law (OAL) and filed with the Secretary of State (SOS), rendering the rule effective immediately.

If you've been following our postings, you know that last month the Cal/OSHA Standards Board voted to approve Cal/OSHA's indoor heat rule. Before a rule can become effective, it has to be approved by the OAL and filed with the SOS, a process which usually takes quite a while. It was known that the Standards Board requested OAL to expedite its review, but the regulated community was unprepared for OAL to be as expeditious as it was. Late yesterday, OAL approved the rule and promptly filed it with the SOS, upon which the rule was made effective. Cal/OSHA has not indicated that it will be giving employers any “grace period” to comply. For details on the requirements on the new rule, please refer to our earlier blog post: https://www.calpeculiarities.com/2024/06/25/too-hot-cal-osha-standards-board-approves-indoor-heat-illness-rule/#more-6646

