Policy Week In Review – October 9, 2026

Trump Administration Bars Tech Companies from Visa Program

As part of the Trump administration’s anti-fraud efforts, Vice President JD Vance and Department of Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling announced during an October 8 press conference that the Department will suspend and refuse to accept/process new applications from a host of tech companies regarding its Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) program, amid active federal investigations involving allegations certain companies are replacing American workers with workers on H-1B visas. DOL’s PERM program allows U.S. employers to hire foreign workers for permanent employment after proving that there are no qualified, willing, or available U.S. workers for the position and that the foreign worker’s employment will not adversely affect local wages and working conditions.

DOL Announces Minimum Wage Increase for Workers on Federal Contracts

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced that the minimum wage rate for federal contractors will increase from $13.65 to $14.05 per hour and the tipped minimum wage from $9.55 to $9.85 per hour, applicable to federal contracts covered by Executive Order 13658. The new rates will take effect on January 6, 2027.

EEOC Preparing to Repeal Guidance on Use of Arrest and Criminal Records

The Office of Management and Budget has received a draft final EEOC rule to rescind the agency’s guidance on the use of arrest and conviction records in employment decisions under Title VII. If approved, the repeal is expected to take effect upon publication, though no timeline has been announced. For Littler’s analysis, read here.

ICYMI: Senate Advances “Protect College Sports Act”

Before the Senate adjourned for the mid-term elections, it passed the bipartisan “Protect College Sports Act” by a 77-22 vote. The bill would establish a federal framework for college athletics but does not address the key employee classification issue in that it refrains from designating student-athletes as employees or prohibit them from being classified as employees. The bill now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration. Read the Senate Committee Fact Sheet, here. For Littler’s analysis, read here.