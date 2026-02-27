Rounding Hours And FLSA Compliance: Essential Considerations For Employers Overview

In recent years, the practice of rounding hours worked has increasingly attracted regulatory and judicial attention under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). While rounding can streamline administrative processes, employing improper or systematically biased rounding methods may expose employers to investigations by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) and potential collective legal actions. This alert provides an overview of the rationale behind time rounding, explains key areas of concern and outlines best practices for ensuring compliance with FLSA and state wage-payment obligations.

The Rationale Behind Time Rounding

Many employers implement time rounding procedures to reduce administrative burdens and promote consistency in timekeeping. Provided that the adopted policy averages out over time and does not result in systematic under-compensation, it may be acceptable under FLSA. However, problems arise when:

Rounding consistently deducts time, thereby underpaying employees; and

The practice is used to manipulate recorded hours, affecting overtime and wage calculations.

Any misclassification or miscalculation of labor costs, particularly in relation to overtime, can lead to significant financial and legal liabilities.

DOL Investigations and Collective Legal Actions

Recent years have seen an uptick in DOL enforcement actions related to improper rounding practices. Specifically, agency scrutiny typically focuses on instances where rounding practices result in:

Wage underpayment due to the cumulative effects of rounding down.

Discrepancies between documented and actual hours worked.

Beyond administrative agency investigations, unions and former employees may pursue collective or class action lawsuits, alleging that these rounding practices effectively deny workers proper compensation. Courts examining these issues generally focus on:

The rounding denominator employed (e.g., to the nearest 5, 6, 10 or 15 minutes);

The direction of rounding (up versus down or always in the employer's favor);

The employer's use of time-tracking systems that provide precise time-tracking data; and

The frequency with which rounding results in a net reduction of recorded hours.

Different jurisdictions may interpret the acceptability of these practices variably, making it imperative for employers to demonstrate that their rounding policies do not disadvantage employees over time.

Conflicts with State Wage and Hour Laws

In all states, even those without separate wage and hour laws, an employer's time-rounding practice must be neutral, i.e., it must not result in consistently underpaying employees. However, multi-state employers should be particularly mindful that their time-rounding practices comport with state law and the FLSA. Certain states' wage and hour laws specify to exactly what increment employers may lawfully round time or outright ban the practice in certain instances. For example, California law prohibits time rounding for meal periods. In certain states, such as Pennsylvania, courts have interpreted state wage and hour law in a manner that is seemingly at odds with otherwise permissible rounding practices under the FLSA, which can expose employers to state wage claims.

Best Practices for Ensuring FLSA Compliance

Employers can mitigate risks associated with rounding practices by implementing the following strategies:

Conduct an Independent Audit

Perform a comprehensive, privileged review of your current timekeeping systems to identify any net loss of paid time.

Engage legal counsel specializing in employment law to ensure that your practices comply with both FLSA and relevant state laws. Legal supervision during this audit is essential to preserve privilege.

Revise or Develop Rounding Policies

Assess your rounding methodology—if rounding down is standard, consider implementing a "make-whole" provision that compensates employees for any lost time.

As an alternative, evaluate the feasibility of eliminating rounding practices entirely to avoid potential compliance issues.

Train Payroll Personnel and Supervisors

Provide regular training on the proper and consistent application of your timekeeping policies.

Emphasize fairness and consistency across all departments to minimize administrative errors and inadvertent underpayment.

Maintain Thorough Documentation

Keep detailed records that clearly demonstrate how rounding policies are administered in practice.

Robust documentation is crucial for defending against DOL investigations or potential class or collective action claims.

Conclusion

A proactive evaluation of timekeeping policies is critical for avoiding inadvertent FLSA violations due to improper rounding practices. By conducting internal audits, revising policies, training staff, and maintaining meticulous records, employers can protect their organizations from regulatory investigations and costly litigation—thereby safeguarding both financial interests and reputation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.