6 January 2025

Webinar Recording: Understanding The Basics Of Payor Contracting

McDermott Will & Emery

Gregory Mitchell,Mary Moll, and Erin Kelly
Payor contracting can seem daunting, particularly for new companies and innovative organizations that are unfamiliar with the nuances of providing a product to health insurers and health maintenance organizations. Navigating regulatory considerations and payor contract complexities requires a solid understanding of the basics. During this webinar, McDermott Partners Gregory Mitchell, Mimi Alexandre, and Erin Kelly discussed some key principles of payor contracting.

Access the recording.

Gregory Mitchell
Mary Moll
Erin Kelly
