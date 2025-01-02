D.C. Employees—Minimum Wage Rate

The District of Columbia's minimum wage for all D.C. workers who do not receive tips is $17.50 per hour regardless of employer size. This rate became effective July 1, 2024 and is anticipated to increase on July 1, 2025. Salaried employees must be paid at a level that is equal to or greater than the amount they would receive if paid hourly at the minimum wage rate. Employers with questions should contact experienced counsel and D.C. employers should monitor for developments during 2025.
