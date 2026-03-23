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23 March 2026

New Rule Requires Private Schools To Report, Prevent Bullying (Video)

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For this week’s Business in 2026 webinar, Bond attorney Sheila E. Tapia provided an overview of the new Jack Reid Law, which makes New York private schools subject to the same kind...
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For this week’s Business in 2026 webinar, Bond attorney Sheila E. Tapia provided an overview of the new Jack Reid Law, which makes New York private schools subject to the same kind of anti-bullying requirements and accountability measures as public schools. The law was named for the New Jersey student who died by suicide after extreme campus and online bullying by his classmates.

 Topics covered during the full webinar include:

  • NYS Budget Negotiation Updates
  • The ‘Jack Reid’ Law, and Implications for School Psychologists
  • Court Ruling Preserves Congestion Pricing in NYC
  • Appellate Division Confirms State Law Mandating Landlord Participation in Section 8 is Unconstitutional

Click here to view the webinar in its entirety, download the presentation slides or to register for upcoming Tuesday presentations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Sheila E. Tapia
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