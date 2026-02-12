Consumer Counterpoint Quick Take: What Does "Consumer" Really Mean Under The Video Privacy Protection Act? (Video)

Kristine R. Argentine’s articles from Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular:
- within Consumer Protection topic(s)
- in United States
- with readers working within the Advertising & Public Relations industries
Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular:
- within Consumer Protection and Compliance topic(s)
In this Quick Take Episode, we discuss the Supreme Court's recent grant of certiorari on a Sixth Circuit decision holding that an individual who subscribes to an email newsletter is not a "consumer" under the VPPA.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.