FTC Blog Updates March 3 – March 7

Temporary restraining orders were recently issued against several companies that the FTC alleges deceived consumers. Additionally, the FTC sued to block the acquisition of a medical device coatings manufacturer. These stories, and more, after the jump.
Monday, March 3, 2025
Bureau of Consumer Protection: Debt Collection
- The FTC issued a temporary restraining order against BlackRock Services, Inc., a company that allegedly scammed consumers by claiming fictitious debt. According to the FTC's complaint, the company contacted consumers via phone calls and letters falsely claiming that a debt was owed. These contacts used increasingly severe warnings and penalties, including damaging the consumer's credit, accusations of defrauding a financial institution, warnings of arrest, and home seizure, if they did not settle. BlackRock Services, Inc. has also operated under various names of existing businesses and law firms in violation of the FTC's Rule on Impersonating Government and Businesses.
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Bureau of Consumer Protection: Credit & Loan Offers
- Following the FTC's complaint, the Central District of California granted the FTC's motion for a preliminary injunction against Seek Capital, a company that allegedly targeted small business owners by advertising its services as securing business loans and lines of credit. Rather than secure loans and lines of credit, the FTC alleges that the company instead overcharged consumers thousands of dollars to open a credit card.
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Bureau of Consumer Protection: Consumer Refunds
- The FTC announced that it is sending checks and PayPal payments to consumers who purchased Pure Green Coffee. Specifically, the FTC alleges that these consumers were harmed by a false advertising campaign for the product for weight loss. In its amended complaint, the FTC charged the website NPB Advertising and related companies for promoting Pure Green Coffee.
Bureau of Competition: Merger
- The FTC filed a complaint against GTCR BC Holdings, LLC ("GTCR") and Surmodics, Inc. ("Surmodics"), two manufacturers of medical device coatings, alleging that their merger would be anticompetitive. According to the complaint, a merger between these two companies would result in GTCR controlling over 50% of the proposed market for outsourced hydrophilic coatings. The FTC alleges that the acquisition would reduce direct competition between competitors and ultimately harm patients. The Commission voted 4-0 to seek a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. Commissioner Slaughter and Bedoya also issued a joint statement to underscore the importance of this action in the context of private business consolidation. The complaint and issue for preliminary relief is set to be filed in the Northern District of Illinois.
Friday, March 7, 2025
Bureau of Consumer Protection: Business Opportunities and Investments
- The FTC is suing Growth Cave and its operators for allegedly taking money from consumers based on promises for earned income through its various online advertising programs. The Central District of California issued a temporary restraining order against defendants. According to the complaint, Growth Cave reached consumers via YouTube advertisements selling their programs that promised tens of thousands of dollars in passive income. These advertisements assured the success and profits of its programs. However, consumers did not reap the promised income and instead lost money paid for these programs, as well as related credit cards and loans. These actions, the FTC alleges, violated the FTC Act, the Business Opportunity Rule, the Credit Repair Organizations Act, and the Reviews and Testimonials Rule. The Commission voted 4-0-1 to file the complaint with Commissioner Khan not participating.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.