Navigating Children's Medical Issues During Divorce (Podcast)

In Episode 16 of Until Death Do Us Pod, we're diving into an important topic: Navigating Children's Medical Issues During Divorce.

Join us as Shaska Dice, Partner at Schiller DuCanto & Fleck, sits down with Payal Adhikari from The Northwestern Children's Practice to explore the complexities of addressing common and unexpected medical challenges, handling non-cooperative co-parents, and prioritizing your child's well-being. Listen now and empower yourself with the knowledge to confidently navigate these tough moments!

