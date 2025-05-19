Navigating Children's Medical Issues During Divorce (Podcast)

The Chicago law firm of Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP is one of the largest divorce and family law firms of its kind in the country. It is internationally recognized as a model for firms practicing family law and has a primary focus on helping affluent clients solve problems to achieve the best possible results. The firm’s mission of ensuring quality, knowledge and experience to their clients is evident through our wide range of services tailored to our clients’ unique needs.
In Episode 16 of Until Death Do Us Pod, we're diving into an
important topic: Navigating Children's Medical Issues During
Divorce.
Join us as Shaska Dice, Partner at
Schiller DuCanto & Fleck, sits down with Payal Adhikari from The
Northwestern Children's Practice to explore the complexities of
addressing common and unexpected medical challenges, handling
non-cooperative co-parents, and prioritizing your child's
well-being. Listen now and empower yourself with the knowledge to
confidently navigate these tough moments!
