ARTICLE
19 May 2025

Navigating Children's Medical Issues During Divorce (Podcast)

SD
Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP

Contributor

Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP logo
The Chicago law firm of Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP is one of the largest divorce and family law firms of its kind in the country. It is internationally recognized as a model for firms practicing family law and has a primary focus on helping affluent clients solve problems to achieve the best possible results. The firm’s mission of ensuring quality, knowledge and experience to their clients is evident through our wide range of services tailored to our clients’ unique needs.
Explore Firm Details
In Episode 16 of Until Death Do Us Pod, we're diving into an important topic: Navigating Children's Medical Issues During Divorce.
United States Family and Matrimonial
Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In Episode 16 of Until Death Do Us Pod, we're diving into an important topic: Navigating Children's Medical Issues During Divorce.

Join us as Shaska Dice, Partner at Schiller DuCanto & Fleck, sits down with Payal Adhikari from The Northwestern Children's Practice to explore the complexities of addressing common and unexpected medical challenges, handling non-cooperative co-parents, and prioritizing your child's well-being. Listen now and empower yourself with the knowledge to confidently navigate these tough moments!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More