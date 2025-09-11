ARTICLE
11 September 2025

Client Conversations With Sheila Murphy (Video)

KG
K&L Gates LLP

Contributor

K&L Gates LLP logo
At K&L Gates, we foster an inclusive and collaborative environment across our fully integrated global platform that enables us to diligently combine the knowledge and expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals to create teams that provide exceptional client solutions. With offices spanning across five continents, we represent leading global corporations in every major industry, capital markets participants, and ambitious middle-market and emerging growth companies. Our lawyers also serve public sector entities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations, and individuals. We are leaders in legal issues related to industries critical to the economies of both the developed and developing worlds—including technology, manufacturing, financial services, health care, energy, and more.
Explore Firm Details
Sheila Murphy is a certified executive and legal coach specializing in career advancement, leadership development, and business growth. In addition to her one-on-one coaching, workshops...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Craig W. Budner

Sheila Murphy is a certified executive and legal coach who helps professionals accelerate career growth, strengthen leadership skills, and drive business development. She is also the author of Rainmaker Power Moves: The Attorney's Playbook to Building a Book of Business. In this episode of Client Conversations With Craig Budner, Sheila shares her career journey and how she transformed her natural introversion into a strength as both a lawyer and a leader. She and Craig discuss actionable strategies from her book, the resources that shaped her path, and practical advice for thriving in today's professional landscape—whether you're in law or any other industry.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Craig W. Budner
Craig W. Budner
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More