On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman speaks with Johnathan Hill, leader of Relativity's community engagement program.

On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman speaks with Johnathan Hill, leader of Relativity's community engagement program. Johnathan discusses the Justice for Change program, launched in response to George Floyd's murder, which provides free access to Relativity's e-discovery platform for social and racial justice initiatives worldwide.

Johnathan highlights the expansion and diverse applications of the program, from wrongful convictions to environmental rights, highlighting the transformative power of technology in accessing justice.

Johnathan shares impactful stories, such as the Innocence Project using Relativity's tools, and explores how technology aids in legal cases and supports marginalized communities. He sheds light on Relativity's collaborations, providing pro bono support and overcoming challenges in these partnerships.

