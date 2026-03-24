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24 March 2026

Getting Ready To Use The DROP (Podcast)

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Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

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California's DELETE Request & Opt-Out Platform (DROP) is about to go live — and businesses that act as data brokers will need to be ready.
United States Privacy
Aaron Burstein and Céline Guillou
Aaron Burstein’s articles from Kelley Drye & Warren LLP are most popular:
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California's DELETE Request & Opt-Out Platform (DROP) is about to go live — and businesses that act as data brokers will need to be ready. DROP will serve as a one-stop mechanism for consumers to submit deletion requests under the California Data Broker Registry law, and brokers will be required to register with the platform, access it regularly, and delete personal information that matches consumer requests. In this episode, we break down what DROP is, key operational and timing considerations, and best practices to help ensure compliance once the system becomes available.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Aaron J. Burstein and Céline Guillou.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Aaron Burstein
Aaron Burstein
Photo of Céline Guillou
Céline Guillou
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