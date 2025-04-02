Building The Blueprint: The Foundation Of South Florida's Tech Evolution Part 3

In part 3 of the Building the Blueprint podcast miniseries, host Jaret Davis, Senior Vice President of Greenberg Traurig and Co-Managing Shareholder of the Miami office, is joined by GT Shareholder Joshua Forman, who leads the firm's team in Miami focused on digital infrastructure and data centers. Together, they explore the critical role of data centers in Miami's tech growth and their broader impact on the global tech ecosystem.

As demand for data continues to grow – fueled by AI, IoT, and remote work – Miami and South Florida are poised to play a key role in this evolving industry. This episode offers insight into the advancements shaping the future of data centers and examines the intersection of tech infrastructure, investment, and innovation in one of the fastest-growing tech hubs in the U.S. Tune in!

