9 July 2024

Portfolio Reporting And Data Management Services To Family Offices

Nexdigm USA

Contributor

Nexdigm USA
Nexdigm partnered with an IT platform provider as an implementation partner to provide portfolio reporting and data management services to Ultra-High Net Worth family offices. We also offered tax advisory services, technology integration and outsourcing services during the course of the partnership.

Challenge

  • Technical issues while using a specific/special platform for portfolio consolidation
  • Accounting and reporting the entire wealth of family offices
  • Navigating through complex data for an in-depth analysis of investments

Our Approach

  • Understand the overall investment portfolio and complexities of instruments used
  • Coordinate with the client for their customer's investment details
  • Structure data in a requisite format and upload it on the system
  • Reconcile inputs filed with system reports and resolve queries
  • Submit monthly investment reports to the client

Case Highlights

  • Accurate recording and timely reporting of family office portfolio
  • Encrypted database and enhanced security of investments
  • Provided holistic services including IT tools, tax advisory and outsourcing services for ongoing data management services
  • Delivered services to more than 20 clients

The Solution

  • Using a specific/special IT platform meant for portfolio consolidation for family offices
  • Accounting and reporting of the entire wealth of family offices with on –demand access of financial data with controlled access restrictions
  • Data aggregation, investment accounting and reconciliations by domain specialists
  • Custom reporting of investments across geographies, currencies, asset classes, financial advisors, etc
  • Enterprise grade security and privacy

Impact

  • Accurate recording and timely reporting of family office portfolio
  • Encrypted database and enhanced security of data
  • Provided application rights to the client to access and manage portfolio information and reports

