Portfolio Reporting And Data Management Services To Family Offices

Nexdigm partnered with an IT platform provider as an implementation partner to provide portfolio reporting and data management services to Ultra-High Net Worth family offices. We also offered tax advisory services, technology integration and outsourcing services during the course of the partnership.

Challenge

Technical issues while using a specific/special platform for portfolio consolidation

Accounting and reporting the entire wealth of family offices

Navigating through complex data for an in-depth analysis of investments

Our Approach

Understand the overall investment portfolio and complexities of instruments used

Coordinate with the client for their customer's investment details

Structure data in a requisite format and upload it on the system

Reconcile inputs filed with system reports and resolve queries

Submit monthly investment reports to the client

Case Highlights

Accurate recording and timely reporting of family office portfolio

Encrypted database and enhanced security of investments

Provided holistic services including IT tools, tax advisory and outsourcing services for ongoing data management services

Delivered services to more than 20 clients

The Solution

Using a specific/special IT platform meant for portfolio consolidation for family offices

Accounting and reporting of the entire wealth of family offices with on –demand access of financial data with controlled access restrictions

Data aggregation, investment accounting and reconciliations by domain specialists

Custom reporting of investments across geographies, currencies, asset classes, financial advisors, etc

Enterprise grade security and privacy

Impact

Encrypted database and enhanced security of data

Provided application rights to the client to access and manage portfolio information and reports

