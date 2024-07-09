Portfolio Reporting And Data Management Services To Family Offices

Nexdigm partnered with an IT platform provider as an implementation partner to provide portfolio reporting and data management services to Ultra-High Net Worth family offices. We also offered tax advisory services, technology integration and outsourcing services during the course of the partnership.
Challenge
- Technical issues while using a specific/special platform for portfolio consolidation
- Accounting and reporting the entire wealth of family offices
- Navigating through complex data for an in-depth analysis of investments
Our Approach
- Understand the overall investment portfolio and complexities of instruments used
- Coordinate with the client for their customer's investment details
- Structure data in a requisite format and upload it on the system
- Reconcile inputs filed with system reports and resolve queries
- Submit monthly investment reports to the client
Case Highlights
- Provided holistic services including IT tools, tax advisory and outsourcing services for ongoing data management services
- Delivered services to more than 20 clients
The Solution
- Using a specific/special IT platform meant for portfolio consolidation for family offices
- Accounting and reporting of the entire wealth of family offices with on –demand access of financial data with controlled access restrictions
- Data aggregation, investment accounting and reconciliations by domain specialists
- Custom reporting of investments across geographies, currencies, asset classes, financial advisors, etc
- Enterprise grade security and privacy
Impact
- Accurate recording and timely reporting of family office portfolio
- Encrypted database and enhanced security of data
- Provided application rights to the client to access and manage portfolio information and reports
