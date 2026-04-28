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28 April 2026

Episode 136: Chanley Howell, Partner (Podcast)

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Foley & Lardner

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Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
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Connect with Foley & Lardner LLP attorneys Alexis Robertson and Chanley Howell to discuss corporate law matters. Contact information and professional profiles available for legal consultation and services.
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This episode features a conversation with Chanley Howell. Chanley is a partner and intellectual property lawyer in Foley’s Jacksonville office where his practice focuses on a broad range of technology law matters. In this discussion, he reflects on growing up in Jacksonville, FL, attending Vanderbilt University for undergrad and the University of Florida College of Law. Chanley shares his path to law school, including how his father being a lawyer influenced his decision to become an attorney. And, he details the different types of work that fall under the technology transactions, cybersecurity, and privacy umbrella at Foley. He also discusses the importance of law students becoming A.I. literate and how the adoption of A.I. is impacting the practice of law. Finally, Chanley provides advice on the importance of finding a firm with a culture that most aligns with who you are.

Chanley’s Profile:

    • Title: Partner
    • Foley Office: Jacksonville
    • Practice Area: Tech Transactions, Cybersecurity, and Privacy
    • Hometown: Jacksonville, FL
    • College: Vanderbilt University
    • Law School: University of Florida College of Law

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