Episode 136: Chanley Howell, Partner (Podcast)

This episode features a conversation with Chanley Howell. Chanley is a partner and intellectual property lawyer in Foley’s Jacksonville office where his practice focuses on a broad range of technology law matters. In this discussion, he reflects on growing up in Jacksonville, FL, attending Vanderbilt University for undergrad and the University of Florida College of Law. Chanley shares his path to law school, including how his father being a lawyer influenced his decision to become an attorney. And, he details the different types of work that fall under the technology transactions, cybersecurity, and privacy umbrella at Foley. He also discusses the importance of law students becoming A.I. literate and how the adoption of A.I. is impacting the practice of law. Finally, Chanley provides advice on the importance of finding a firm with a culture that most aligns with who you are.

Chanley’s Profile:

Title : Partner

: Partner Foley Office : Jacksonville

: Jacksonville Practice Area: Tech Transactions, Cybersecurity, and Privacy

Tech Transactions, Cybersecurity, and Privacy Hometown: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL College: Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University Law School: University of Florida College of Law

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