Cross Examining Professor Ciaran Martin (Podcast)

In this episode, we are joined by Professor Ciaran Martin, one of the globe's leading cyber thought leaders. He is often called upon by Governments, Government agencies and the private sector alike. He is also currently taking a leading educational role, demystifying the cyber space. Ciaran was the former head of the National Cyber Security Centre in the UK and played a critical role supporting the Australian Government in the creation of the Cyber Security Strategy.

Our discussion with Ciaran was so interesting that we have broken it into two. In this part 1, we talk about Ciaran's various roles and how he has become such an important voice in the cybersphere. We also talk about the impact of geopolitics on the cyber threat.

We know you are going to enjoy this discussion. Here we go...

Watch this episode

Listen to this episode

self

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Podcasts · Cross Examining Cyber EP22: Cross Examining Ciaran Martin - Part 1

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.