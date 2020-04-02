How Today's Law Enforcement Organizations Address Crime Investigations with the Guidance of AI, Bypassing Human Error & Limitations
Law enforcement agencies in the United States frequently employ the use of AI-driven technology, scanning the internets' endless sources of data for relevant insights that deepen and broaden criminal profiles as part of criminal record check processes. From open, to the deep and dark webs' dynamic and encrypted websites, to open sources blogs, forums, mobile apps and other insightful online channels, policing agencies investigate the web's content and data with the aid of AI-infused solutions.
Open-source intelligence platforms driven by Artificial Intelligence power functions like facial recognition, scene comprehension, gunshot detection and crime forecasting, all to gain a deeper understanding of a lead or criminal's activity to keep society safe. Sources indicate that local, state and federal criminal records, (comprised of details like employment history, security clearance, immigration status and personal identification credentials), can contain clues with make or break factors that can help crack a case and sentence those committing the crimes accordingly.
The brilliance of Artificial Intelligence is it allows human-run operations to bypass human error and rise to the challenge of complex case resolution and suspect identification. Software that merely looks for standard facial features to offer facial recognition is becoming a thing of the past, identifying individuals based on basic parameters like shape and color of eyes, and the distance between them. AI-infused web intelligence solutions surpass these fundamental functions with potent image and video algorithms that power deep and machine learning to cope with case and clue complexity.
Leading AI-driven web intelligence solutions develop their own set of unique rules, features and parameters, bypassing the natural limitations and oversights of the human mind, and our inevitable inclination to falter and err. The U.S. National Institute of Justice confirms and emphasizes this, with such solutions serving as critical assets to law enforcement. The NIJ specifies that the functionalities Artificial Intelligence enables in web intelligence software, (designed to scan open-source intelligence sources, alongside deep and dark web content), ranging from matching faces from various images or videos, to weapon and object detection, or complicated events like accidents, shootings, violent crime and the list can easily extend.
The FBI's nationwide database, the National Crime Information Center, is exclusively accessible to law enforcement agencies and with due reason. It contains sensitive information used to maintain justice and public order. With exposure and access to prying eyes and hands, this sensitive data can reap havoc and tempt criminal organizations and hackers to breach the system and serve ulterior, corrupt motives. The intricate details of criminal records stored come from the proactive assessment of insightful data the FBI collects using web intelligence solutions.
It's almost safe to say that with every second that passes, the internet offers another clue or lead in real-time about the criminals and suspects playing central roles in ongoing crime investigations. Using digital forensics tools that scan the web's various layers, crawling open-source, deep and dark web channels, the FBI can enrich law enforcement's vision of a case with greater accuracy.
The data collected about criminals like sex offenders helps develop criminal investigations but also serves as a base for public warnings regarding dangerous criminals on the loose, fugitives or wanted offenders.
An article investigates how the police and law enforcement organizations use AI-driven tools to leverage resolution of crime investigations, with more and more app and website end-user agreements, including clauses that indicate data may be extracted to identify and solve crimes. Retired New York Police detective Joseph Giacalone indicates, "Increasingly, police are using that data to identify suspects and solve crimes [...] Police use of data from apps has grown "infinitely" in the past five years "with no abatement in sight." Arrests can then be made within a timely manner and with greater accuracy, keeping society at large safer from circulating criminals and threats they pose.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.