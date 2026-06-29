Letter From The Editors: The Next Chapter Of BrassTax

We created BrassTax eight years ago, following the most significant revision to the tax code in recent times, to respond to our clients who wanted to stay informed of tax developments at a high level. As our practice chair Linda Swartz noted in our first issue, our mission has always been to provide readers with clear, concise insights on important recent developments affecting transactional practices, coupled with thought-provoking practical implications.

Tax law has continued to evolve over the life of this publication, and we have been fortunate to cover a variety of topics in BrassTax, including guidance interpreting the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the development of the crypto tax landscape, the rollout of the first-of-its-kind market for the transfer of energy tax credits, the introduction of a new corporate alternative minimum tax, and the oscillation of the spinoff rules. Throughout that time, BrassTax has distilled these and other tax developments into easily digestible updates and included practical insights for our colleagues and clients.

As we approach our merger on July 1 that will create Hogan Lovells Cadwalader, we look forward to building on the BrassTax tradition with a broader group of contributors, covering an even wider range of developments.

We’ll spend the summer integrating BrassTax into the combined Firm’s Our Thinking platform. Look for our new and expanded content in the fall, and have a splendid summer!