ARTICLE
7 October 2024

The Deal Is Closed, Now What: Synergy Capture (Video)

AM
Alvarez & Marsal

Contributor

Alvarez & Marsal logo
Explore Firm Details
In this episode on Energy, Industry and M&A, our host Geoff Angulo is joined by Managing Directors Mark Clevenger and Jay Campbell, and Senior Director Andrew Burns.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Geoff Angulo
Photo of Jay Campbell
Photo of Mark Clevenger
Person photo placeholder
Authors

Welcome back to The Next Imperative!

In this episode on Energy, Industry and M&A, our host Geoff Angulo is joined by Managing Directors Mark Clevenger and Jay Campbell, and Senior Director Andrew Burns. 

The conversation revolves around merging, day one after a close, change management, and all the advice you need to get around issues when transitioning companies. 

Originally published 01 October 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Geoff Angulo
Geoff Angulo
Photo of Jay Campbell
Jay Campbell
Photo of Mark Clevenger
Mark Clevenger
Person photo placeholder
Andrew Burns
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More