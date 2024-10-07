The Deal Is Closed, Now What: Synergy Capture (Video)

In this episode on Energy, Industry and M&A, our host Geoff Angulo is joined by Managing Directors Mark Clevenger and Jay Campbell, and Senior Director Andrew Burns.

self

Welcome back to The Next Imperative!

In this episode on Energy, Industry and M&A, our host Geoff Angulo is joined by Managing Directors Mark Clevenger and Jay Campbell, and Senior Director Andrew Burns.

The conversation revolves around merging, day one after a close, change management, and all the advice you need to get around issues when transitioning companies.

Originally published 01 October 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.