The New Value Creation Paradigm

Value Levers That Work in Today's Environment
Gone are the days of Zero Interest Rate Policy (ZIRP) when cheap
capital fueled a "beta wave" of growth. The era of
aggressive mergers and acquisitions, driven by a growth-at-any-cost
mentality, has given way to persistent inflation and a landscape of
"higher for longer" interest rates. Now, organizations
must be far more disciplined in their growth investments, cost
management, and capital planning. With a laser focus on value
creation, management and investors can adapt and innovate their
strategies, paving a smarter path to sustained value.
