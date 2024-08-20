The New Value Creation Paradigm

Value Levers That Work in Today's Environment

Gone are the days of Zero Interest Rate Policy (ZIRP) when cheap capital fueled a "beta wave" of growth. The era of aggressive mergers and acquisitions, driven by a growth-at-any-cost mentality, has given way to persistent inflation and a landscape of "higher for longer" interest rates. Now, organizations must be far more disciplined in their growth investments, cost management, and capital planning. With a laser focus on value creation, management and investors can adapt and innovate their strategies, paving a smarter path to sustained value.



