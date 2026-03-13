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13 March 2026

How GP-led Secondaries Are Reshaping Private Capital

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Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

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We are pleased to share an article co-authored by Akin private funds liquidity solutions partners Brendan McNamara, Daniel Quinn and Fadi Samman that has been published by Private Equity International.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Brendan McNamara,Daniel Quinn, and Fadi G. Samman
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We are pleased to share an article co-authored by Akin private funds liquidity solutions partners Brendan McNamara, Daniel Quinn and Fadi Samman that has been published by Private Equity International.

The article provides valuable insights into the GP-led secondaries market and discusses market evolution, governance expectations, regulatory priorities and outlook for 2026.

To read the full piece, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Brendan McNamara
Brendan McNamara
Photo of Daniel Quinn
Daniel Quinn
Photo of Fadi G. Samman
Fadi G. Samman
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