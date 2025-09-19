The Impact Exchange: Navigating Complex Global Business Transformations - An Insider's Perspective (Podcast)

self

As business leaders navigate intricate global transformations how can they foster a culture that embraces change?

In this episode of The Impact Exchange, John Frehse speaks with Gloria Madrid, a global operations excellence leader with over 20 years of experience across Latin America, the US, and Europe. Gloria discusses strategies for aligning stakeholders, balancing governance with people-centric leadership, and crafting tailored approaches for successful transformations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.