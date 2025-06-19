AI M&A: Current Trends And Unique Legal And Regulatory Considerations

Introduction

Although artificial intelligence (AI) has been an area of focus for computer scientists since at least the 1950s, it has undergone a rapid transformation in recent years, driven by technological advances, market demand, and competitive pressures.

This transformation has led to increased M&A activity in the AI industry, as companies seek to distinguish themselves by how well they develop and use AI. Acquirers have targeted AI companies and their assets and employees to integrate AI into their products or services, acquire valuable data, and gain access to talent and new markets. In 2023, while tech M&A hit a multi-year low in terms of total deal value and median valuation, AI companies were among those that attracted the highest valuations. This trend has continued into 2024 and 2025 as companies across industries race to acquire AI technology, talent, and data through M&A.

However, the development and use of AI come with potentially significant and evolving risks. Key among them are intellectual property (IP) issues, data privacy and security concerns, and regulatory challenges. Navigating and mitigating these risks requires thoughtful planning and careful consideration, particularly in M&A aimed at capturing AI technology and related datasets from a target.

Background: AI and GenAI

Early AI systems were limited to pattern recognition (predictive AI) due to constraints in data and computing power. Today, generative AI (GenAI) can create new content (text, images, code) rather than classify existing data. The public launch of ChatGPT in late 2022 dramatically increased awareness of GenAI's potential. Companies in nearly every sector are now using GenAI for tasks like content creation, customer service, and data analysis. According to a 2024 survey by PwC, over half of U.S. companies have already implemented GenAI in some parts of their business, and many plan to increase their AI investments further. This surge in AI capabilities has fueled a boom in M&A interest, as many firms prefer to buy innovative AI startups and proprietary datasets rather than build AI solutions from scratch.

Trends in AI M&A

Financial Services: Banks and fintech firms are using AI for customer service (e.g., chatbots), risk management, fraud prevention, and other operations. AI in fintech is projected to exceed $30 billion in value by 2027. Nearly 70% of financial services CEOs report that their organizations must invest in GenAI now to maintain a competitive edge. Companies are leveraging AI to enhance underwriting and customer interactions, analyzing vast datasets to assess creditworthiness and personalize loan products. This urgency is spurring AI-related acquisitions in the sector as incumbents snap up AI startups to enhance their analytics and customer offerings.

Semiconductors: Chipmakers leverage AI to automate chip design and manufacturing, improving efficiency amid skyrocketing demand for AI hardware. The strategic importance of AI-specific chips has led to acquisitions aimed at securing semiconductor technology and supply (major tech companies, for example, have invested in chip startups to support their AI computing needs).

Life Sciences: Pharmaceutical and biotech companies employ AI for drug discovery, diagnostics, and personalized medicine. At least 19 drug candidates in 2023 were identified using AI techniques. With life sciences M&A on the upswing, many large health and pharmaceutical companies are acquiring AI firms that can accelerate R&D or enhance healthcare data analytics.

Other Emerging Technologies: AI is converging with other cutting-edge fields. For example, some companies combine AI with blockchain to track the provenance of training data. Others focus on generating synthetic data to train AI models without using real personal information. Startups that enable AI systems to produce high-quality synthetic datasets (reducing privacy and bias risks) have become attractive acquisition targets. More broadly, the ability to integrate AI with complementary technologies often commands a premium in M&A.

Key legal and regulatory considerations

IP considerations

Acquiring an AI company requires close attention to IP issues. Traditional IP issues (like ownership of software code or patents) are compounded by novel questions unique to AI, such as rights to use training data, whether model training or outputs infringe IP rights, and the risks arising from the use of code generated by models.

Training Data and Infringement: AI models rely on very large datasets, so it is critical to understand what data was used to train AI models used by a target. Some AI companies create or license their datasets, while others scrape data from public websites. Using data without proper authorization (for instance, scraping content in violation of a website's terms of use or without the consent of the content owner) can lead to legal claims, including breach of contract or copyright infringement.

Class-action lawsuits allege that the unauthorized use of copyrighted material to train AI models violates the rights of content owners. For example, a group of authors sued OpenAI for allegedly copying their books to train a large language model without permission (the Silverman v. OpenAI case), and Getty Images sued Stability AI for scraping millions of photos from its library to train an image generator without a license. The U.S. Copyright Office (in a report on AI) has also recently stated that using copyrighted works to train AI models may meet the criteria for a prima facie case of copyright infringement. This underscores the risk that using unlicensed copyrighted material in training datasets can expose developers, users, and acquirers of AI technology companies to significant liability.

Acquirers should examine the source of the target's AI technology and all related training data. If third-party AI models are being used, acquirers should assess the risk allocation between the AI developer and the target, including indemnification coverage. With respect to AI technology that is developed or fine-tuned by the target, acquirers should examine the source of, and rights the target has with respect to, training data. Using data that is licensed is far less risky than data that is scraped or obtained from public sources or through unauthorized measures.

It is also important to assess the target's AI use cases and how risk is allocated between the target and its customers. For instance, text-based AI customer support tools pose less risk than AI tools generating new works from trained content. Risk levels may vary depending on the risk allocation in the target's customer agreements. Acquirers should review these terms carefully.

Ownership of AI Outputs: Determining the ownership and protectability of AI-generated outputs is a complex issue. Under current U.S. law, copyright protection generally requires human authorship, and both the U.S. Copyright Office and federal courts have made clear that works solely created by AI (with no creative human input) are not eligible for copyright protection. Similarly, patent law requires human inventors, so inventions autonomously generated by an AI are not patentable unless a human can be credited as the inventor. The current framework means that if a target's business involves producing software code, images, or other content using AI with minimal human involvement, those outputs may lack traditional IP protection – potentially reducing the defensibility and value of the business assets.

From a risk perspective, the lack of copyright or other IP protection for AI outputs can expose businesses to risks such as competitors copying or reusing outputs without recourse. In M&A transactions, representations may be used to elicit information about the use and ownership of AI outputs, but targets may resist giving broad representations due to the inherent uncertainties and risks associated with AI-generated content.

Acquirers should consider whether the target has sufficient human oversight or other measures to secure IP rights in AI-generated material or whether contractual solutions (such as IP assignment provisions) are in place.

Open-Source Software Risks: Modern AI development often leverages open-source software, which can create license compliance risks. Certain copyleft open-source licenses (like the GPL) require that any derivative works be distributed under the same license terms. If an AI model was trained on open-source code subject to a copyleft license and the model reproduces that code (or code that is substantially similar) in its output, the target's proprietary software could inadvertently become subject to open-source licensing obligations (e.g., the requirement to publicly release source code). The widespread use of open-source components in AI projects makes this an important issue. This is not just theoretical: for example, a pending lawsuit against GitHub's Copilot alleges that the AI coding assistant outputs open-source code without complying with license requirements. Although that case has faced procedural hurdles, it highlights the uncertainties around how open-source licenses apply to AI. In an acquisition, the acquirer should scrutinize the target's use of open-source and whether any AI training data or model outputs include third-party code. If so, the deal may need tailored representations and indemnities to address open-source issues or even remediation (such as removing or replacing problematic code) before closing.

Trade Secrets and Employee Use of AI: Acquirers should also assess the target's policies on employees' use of third-party AI tools. If, for instance, a target's engineer puts the company's proprietary code into a public code-generation AI service, that could constitute a public disclosure of sensitive source code or algorithms, forfeiting trade secret protection. It could also risk that confidential code becomes part of the AI's training corpus accessible to others. Ensuring the target has adequate controls to prevent inadvertent leakage of IP via external AI tools is a component of IP due diligence.

Privacy, data security, and AI law considerations

Privacy and data security are major considerations when acquiring an AI company, given the volume of personal data that AI systems may ingest and produce. An AI company's value often lies in the datasets it has collected, and the insights drawn from them – but using, monetizing and transferring those datasets must comply with an evolving patchwork of laws.

Personal Data in Training Sets: Datasets used to train AI frequently contain personal information (names, images, demographic or behavioral data, medical or financial records, etc.). In the U.S., while no single federal privacy law regulates AI, California and 19 other states have enacted comprehensive privacy laws that give individuals rights over their personal data and impose obligations on data usage and disclosure. For example, California's privacy law (the CCPA/CPRA) allows consumers to opt out of certain uses and disclosures of their data and requires notice of automated decision-making practices; other state comprehensive privacy laws take a similar approach. In addition, some jurisdictions have enacted AI-specific regulations. New York City, for example, now mandates bias audits for AI systems used in hiring, and states like Illinois and Colorado restrict automated decisions without human oversight in legal/critical contexts such as seeking employment and obtaining insurance. Many of these laws are new, with little case law precedence and regulatory guidance.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has also implemented a disgorgement penalty, which is the most stringent penalty in the world with respect to training AI with personal data. In several cases, where sensitive data (such as children's personal information and biometric data) was used to train AI without notifying users or (in some cases) obtaining consent, the FTC ordered companies to not only delete the dataset but destroy the AI technology that was trained on the ill-gotten data.

If the target's data includes information about individuals in the EU or the UK, the GDPR/UK GDPR also imposes strict requirements. Under GDPR, any processing of personal data (including using it to train AI) must have a valid legal basis and must be transparent to individuals. There is debate over whether using publicly available personal data to train a model is "compatible" with the original purpose for which the data was collected; regulators have suggested that indiscriminate scraping of personal data for AI may violate GDPR principles of lawfulness and data minimization.

In 2023, Italy's data protection authority even temporarily banned OpenAI's ChatGPT over alleged GDPR violations, citing an absence of legal justification for its mass data collection and other issues. OpenAI was required to implement new privacy disclosures, age verification, and opt-out mechanisms before the service was reinstated. This example illustrates that regulators in Europe are willing to enforce existing privacy laws against AI services.

An acquirer should thoroughly investigate how the target obtained its data – whether from users, third-party sources, web scraping, or purchase – and ensure that appropriate notices, consents and/or legal bases exist, especially for any sensitive personal data (such as health, financial, or biometric information). Contracts or policies that govern the data's use (including any restrictions on transferring data to a buyer) should be scrutinized as well.

Data Security: AI companies often hold large volumes of sensitive personal and confidential/trade secret data, which makes strong cybersecurity essential. A data breach or leak of training data can trigger statutory notification obligations and significant liability. For instance, if an AI's training dataset includes medical or financial information, a breach could lead to enforcement action by regulators (such as the FTC for failing to protect consumer data), and class-action lawsuits from affected individuals. If the target works with health-related data, it may also be subject to the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act and other health privacy laws that mandate specific security controls for medical information. Part of due diligence should involve assessing the target's data protection measures – encryption, access controls, breach history, etc. – and the acquirer should be comfortable that any personal data and confidential/trade secret data is being handled in compliance with applicable security standards.

Litigation and Enforcement Trends: Privacy-related risks with respect to AI have begun to attract lawsuits and regulatory scrutiny. Illinois's Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA), for example, has been used in class actions against AI or tech companies that collected facial images or voice data without consent, resulting in substantial settlements. Violations of such laws carry statutory damages (in BIPA's case, $1,000 to $5,000 per violation), which can multiply quickly in a class-action context.

On the regulatory side, the FTC has signaled its interest in AI data practices: in July 2023, the FTC opened an investigation into OpenAI to examine whether its handling of personal data and its publication of false information about individuals violated consumer protection laws. Overseas, European data protection authorities have formed a task force to coordinate the enforcement of GDPR against AI companies, and other regulators are closely watching the AI industry. All of this means an acquirer could inherit compliance gaps or ongoing investigations if the target did not rigorously follow privacy rules.

To mitigate these risks, an acquirer should include thorough privacy and security due diligence in any AI deal. This may include reviewing the target's data sources, privacy notices, user consent flows, data processing agreements, and past audit results, and even conducting an independent security assessment. In the acquisition agreement, the buyer can seek representations and warranties (R&W) that the target's data was collected and used in compliance with privacy laws and that there have been no undisclosed breaches or regulatory orders. Specific indemnities for privacy liabilities or holdbacks for pending investigations might be appropriate in some cases. Post-closing, the acquirer should be prepared to integrate the target into its own privacy program, update notices if ownership or data use is changing, and possibly limit or segregate certain high-risk data until compliance steps are completed.

Regulatory considerations

Antitrust

Competition regulators are closely scrutinizing deals in the AI sector, concerned that acquisitions and other agreements by dominant tech firms could stifle competition and innovation. In the U.S., the FTC and Department of Justice (DOJ) have signaled that M&A involving AI will face rigorous review, especially if a large "Big Tech" player is buying a nascent AI competitor. They are also watching for other collaborations that threaten the accumulation of sensitive AI assets (like vast datasets or key talent). Antitrust enforcement against the tech industry in general has ramped up: regulators have active cases against companies like Google, Amazon, and Meta, reflecting a bipartisan resolve to curb excessive market power. This aggressive posture extends to AI. In 2023, the FTC used its investigative authority to gather information on major firms' investments and partnerships in the AI space, and in mid-2024, the FTC, DOJ, and their European counterparts issued a joint statement vowing to "remain vigilant" against anticompetitive conduct in AI markets.

Across the Atlantic, the EU and UK are likewise monitoring AI deals. The EU's competition chief has warned that dominant platforms might use acquisitions to entrench their AI advantage, and under the new Digital Markets Act, designated "gatekeepers" must inform the EU of all tech-sector acquisitions (enabling closer scrutiny of AI startup takeovers). The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has opened inquiries into several high-profile tie-ups between Big Tech and AI startups – for example, Amazon's minority stake in Anthropic and Microsoft's expanded partnership with OpenAI. While many of these inquiries were closed with no action (often because the targets were too small to trigger formal merger control thresholds), the CMA has made clear that it will intervene if an AI deal threatens competition. The change in U.S. administration in 2025 has brought in new regulators sensitive to "Big Tech" extending its dominance into AI. In pursuing remedies in the DOJ's monopolization litigation involving Google, for example, the government has put on the table remedies designed to prevent obstacles to AI-based competition to search and would even apply to Google's nascent AI products. The DOJ is also reportedly investigating Nvidia's market position in semiconductors used for AI applications. There is no sign of an antitrust pullback in this area – regulators of both parties remain wary of consolidation in emerging AI markets.

CFIUS and national security

AI is increasingly viewed as a strategic technology, so governments are keen to prevent sensitive AI capabilities or data from falling under adversarial control. Non-U.S. investment in U.S. AI businesses may trigger national security review. In particular, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS) may review (and potentially block or impose conditions on) non-U.S. investments in U.S. AI companies. Transactions involving "critical technologies" – a term broadly defined to include certain advanced software and hardware – are subject to mandatory CFIUS notification, and many AI-related technologies (including the specialized chips used for AI) are captured by this requirement. Even non-controlling investments can trip the mandatory filing requirement if they afford the investor certain information or access rights. For example, if an AI company develops, designs, or tests any critical technologies, which could involve AI, gaining an observer right on that AI company's board of directors would be subject to the mandatory filing requirement. Involvement in substantive decision-making with respect to the critical technology, even if not rising to the level of control, also could trigger the mandatory filing requirement. Failure to submit a mandatory filing can result in penalties.

Even when a filing is not technically required, certain investments in AI companies nevertheless can be recommended. CFIUS has been expressly directed to focus on AI: in late 2024, the White House instructed CFIUS to identify "critical nodes" in the AI supply chain for closer scrutiny. AI companies that do not develop critical technologies can raise CFIUS concerns if, for example, they maintain sensitive personal data of U.S. citizens (which many AI applications do). Non-U.S. investors should, therefore, consider how CFIUS review can affect deal timing and certainty at the outset of their investments. Parties that are before CFIUS should anticipate searching review of AI deals, and they must be prepared for possible mitigation measures (such as requirements to segregate or localize sensitive data, deny non-U.S. personnel access to certain technology, or, in extreme cases, divest parts of the business).

In addition to inbound screening, the U.S. has introduced an outbound investment control program aimed at AI and other critical sectors. In August 2023, President Biden issued Executive Order 14105, launching a regime to prohibit or require notification of certain investments by U.S. persons into Chinese, Hong Kong, and Macau companies involved in advanced semiconductors, quantum computing, and AI. Regulations implementing this program took effect in early 2025. This "reverse CFIUS" reflects concern that U.S. capital and expertise could aid rival nations' AI progress. The Trump Administration has signaled it may expand these outbound restrictions even further. While these rules primarily affect U.S. investors (and thus are not directly about acquiring a U.S. company), they underscore how AI technology is seen as integral to national security. Parties should evaluate whether any aspect of their deal – such as technology transfer or partnerships – could be affected by export controls or outbound investment rules.

Other countries have similar regimes. The UK's National Security and Investment Act, for example, requires government approval for foreign investments in AI companies (among 17 sensitive sectors). In the EU, many Member States screen foreign investments pursuant to the EU framework, and AI is one area of focus. China also restricts foreign investment in certain AI fields and has imposed export licensing requirements on some AI algorithms. When an AI acquisition spans multiple jurisdictions, the parties need to consider all these potential reviews. Deal agreements often allocate the risk of adverse government action (for instance, specifying whether the buyer must accept mitigation measures or whether either party can terminate if a required approval is denied).

Bias

AI models can reflect and amplify bias from their training data, leading to discriminatory outcomes in sectors like recruitment, finance, and healthcare. Acquirers may face liability if AI systems disadvantage protected groups as anti-discrimination laws apply to AI outcomes. For instance, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has warned that using biased AI hiring tools can violate Title VII. Acquirers should evaluate whether the target has tested its AI for fairness and implemented bias mitigation measures. They may also seek R&W that the target's products do not violate anti-bias laws, to allocate risk in case issues surface post-closing.

Other regulatory considerations

Depending on the industry and use cases involved, an AI company may be subject to various sector-specific regulations:

Financial Services: AI tools used by banks or fintech companies must comply with financial regulations. For example, an AI algorithm used in credit decisions or fraud detection must operate within fair lending and consumer protection laws, and regulators may expect such models to be auditable and free from prohibited bias. If the target provides AI software to regulated financial institutions, it may have had to undergo vendor diligence and model risk management reviews by those customers (driven by oversight from regulators like the Federal Reserve, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, or Consumer Financial Protection Bureau).

Healthcare and Life Sciences: AI products that function as medical devices or diagnostics (e.g., an AI that analyzes medical images or patient data to assist in diagnosis) likely require review or clearance by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or analogous bodies. If the AI provides health-related advice or risk assessments, it could be regulated as a medical device or subject to healthcare-specific laws. The target should have data validating the AI's accuracy and safety, and it must comply with rules on patient data (including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, as mentioned above, if applicable). The acquirer should confirm the target has either obtained any necessary regulatory approvals or is in trials/studies to support such approvals. Misrepresentations about an AI's capabilities in healthcare can attract enforcement by agencies like the FDA or FTC (for false advertising).

Emerging AI Regulations: The legal landscape for AI itself is rapidly evolving for both the EU and the U.S. The EU's AI Act imposes stringent requirements on providers of certain AI systems, especially those deemed "high-risk" (such as AI used in recruitment, credit scoring, law enforcement, etc.). The Act requires organizations to register high-risk AI systems with authorities, conduct comprehensive risk assessments, ensure transparency, and implement robust human oversight mechanisms. These obligations and additional obligations are expected to come into force by late 2025, setting a new benchmark for AI regulation and compliance. In the U.S., while no comprehensive AI law exists yet, regulators are using existing legal frameworks, such as IP, contract, tort, privacy, antitrust, and employment law to address AI-related harms. Regulatory trends at the state level have resulted in a "patchwork" of AI-specific laws and bills. These state laws focus on issues such as privacy, digital replicas, automated decision-making, rights of publicity, telemarketing, and transparency. At the federal level, President Trump has rolled back several prior AI-related executive orders and, on January 23, 2025, issued the "Removing Barriers to American Leadership in AI" executive order. This order is designed to enhance U.S. global AI dominance by reducing regulatory burdens, streamlining agency coordination, and promoting innovation. U.S. regulators are increasingly issuing guidance and taking enforcement actions under existing laws. For instance, the FDA has issued guidance on AI in medical devices and the FTC has warned businesses about misleading AI marketing. Acquirers should anticipate that regulatory scrutiny of AI will increase, meaning the target may face new compliance obligations (and costs) in the near future.

All these factors underscore the importance of taking a broad view of regulatory due diligence. Beyond IP and privacy, one must consider any rules that apply to the specific domain in which the AI operates, as well as impending changes in the regulatory climate.

Risk navigation and mitigation

To navigate and mitigate the risks discussed above when acquiring an AI company, acquirers should consider several strategies:

Extensive Due Diligence: Tailor the due diligence process to the unique AI-related risks. This means not only reviewing contracts and IP portfolios but also examining the training data provenance, the target's data privacy compliance (including GDPR or state law issues), the presence of any bias or fairness audits, the cybersecurity posture, and the use of open-source or third-party technology in the AI. Engaging technical experts or third-party auditors to assess the AI model (for IP issues, bias, security vulnerabilities, etc.) can be invaluable.

R&W: In the acquisition agreement, include representations that specifically address AI risks. For example, representations that the target has sufficient rights to all data used in its AI, that its technology does not knowingly infringe others' IP, that it complies with privacy and data protection laws, that no unlawful bias has been detected in its AI outputs, and so on. These representations create accountability for the seller and give the buyer recourse if issues are discovered post-closing.

Indemnities and R&W Insurance: Where the risk is significant or not easily quantified (such as a pending IP lawsuit or a known data privacy issue), insist on a seller indemnity or a special escrow/holdback to cover that exposure. If the seller is not financially robust or is unwilling to stand behind certain warranties, the buyer can consider obtaining R&W insurance. Many R&W insurance policies now have exclusions for certain AI-related risks (given how new they are), but it may still be possible to get coverage for broader warranties that would encompass AI issues.

Pre-closing Remediation: If due diligence uncovers remediable problems – for instance, missing licenses for training data, inadequate data security measures, or the need to conduct a bias audit – the buyer can require that the target take corrective action before closing. In some cases, the parties might adjust the deal timeline to allow for this (or adjust the price to account for the buyer undertaking remediation post-closing). Ensuring that major issues are addressed upfront can save headaches later and reduce post-closing indemnity disputes.

Regulatory Approvals and Notifications: Assess early on what filings are needed (antitrust, CFIUS, etc.) and allocate responsibility in the contract for obtaining them. The buyer might need to agree to specific efforts to secure approval (such as divesting a part of the target's business if required by regulators, often termed a "hell or high water" clause). If the AI is in a heavily regulated industry (like finance or health), consider notifying or consulting with the relevant regulator pre-closing to smooth integration – for example, informing the FDA of a change in control of a company with AI-based medical software or ensuring a bank regulatory review if a bank is acquiring an AI vendor.

Post-closing Integration: Develop a plan to integrate the target into the buyer's compliance and risk management programs. This could include training the target's staff on the buyer's data handling and AI ethics policies, implementing the buyer's security infrastructure on the target's systems, conducting a fresh legal review of the AI's outputs and retraining models if necessary, and monitoring legal developments. The legal and regulatory landscape for AI will continue to evolve, so the merged company should stay engaged in industry groups or seek guidance to remain ahead of new obligations.

By taking these steps, acquirers can significantly reduce the uncertainties and liabilities associated with AI M&A and help ensure that the deal achieves its intended strategic benefits.

Conclusion

M&A transactions involving AI companies present tremendous opportunities but also novel challenges. Thorough preparation and expert legal guidance are essential. By carefully performing due diligence of IP ownership, data rights, privacy, and regulatory issues, negotiating robust protections in the deal agreement, and planning for post-close integration, companies can successfully acquire AI-driven businesses and harness their innovative power. With AI technologies continuing to advance and attract regulatory attention, a thoughtful approach to risk mitigation will allow acquirers to confidently pursue AI M&A and unlock value while minimizing surprises.

Originally published by GLI - AI, Machine Learning & Big Data 2025, 15 June 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.