Why McCarthy Lebit Is Right For Your Small Business

We Get It. We Really Do.

Small Business Ownership can be incredibly rewarding. Few people know the satisfaction of growing something from nothing like a small business owner. There's a certain satisfaction that comes from knowing that your success is the result of your own industriousness, ingenuity, or specialized expertise.

We often hear from small business clients who are in the grind of “trying to do it all,” and they feel overwhelmed by the legal issues that touch their businesses. They often don't have the time to proactively address the legal issues every business faces – from employment law compliance and drafting contracts to financing and succession planning. That's why our approach is rooted in a simple truth: We get it. We really do. Because we're a small business too.

We Know the Value of Every Dollar

At McCarthy Lebit, there's a saying: “For our small business clients, every dollar they spend with us is a dollar that's not in their pocket at the end of the year.” That mindset, inspired by Ken Liffman, guides our client interactions.

When we provide legal advice, we're always thinking about the return on your investment. We understand that every dollar counts and that legal services must enhance your business goals. We never want our clients to hesitate to involve us; we should be viewed as a resource, not a drain on resources. We accomplish this through practical, solution-oriented advice guided by your business's unique goals and challenges. While some complex legal problems cannot be avoided, we are always mindful of the burden these situations place on our clients, and our lawyers work to deliver a great result that is pragmatic and as economical as possible.

We Move at Your Speed

Small businesses need responsive partners. When issues arise, you can't afford to wait a week for a call back. As a mid-sized firm with small business in our DNA, we prioritize accessibility, clear communication, and timely answers. We know the importance of being available and nimble.

We Understand Growth

Many of our clients are in growth mode – whether through mergers and acquisitions, adding talent, entering into real estate transactions, or raising capital. We've been there, and we, too, have grown deliberately over time. Our own experience, along with the insight we've gained from representing thousands of growing small businesses, informs how we counsel our clients through these transitions.

Strategic. Proactive. Prepared.

Often, our clients involve us when problems arise, and in those instances, we are tenacious advocates, marshaling our years of litigation and dispute resolution experience. For our small business clients, though, our value isn't just about solving problems after they arise. It's about helping you build a business that's resilient, well-structured, and positioned to grow and thrive.

