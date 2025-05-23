AI: Acquiring Intelligence – APAC M&A Legal Playbook 2025

Executive Summary:

AI M&A appears to be a bright spot swimming against the macro headwinds in Asia-Pacific. Overall APAC deal-making has slipped as economic uncertainty, higher rates, geopolitics and election calendars weigh on sentiment. Yet within that backdrop, industry trackers report that the aggregate value of APAC AI-focused tech deals grew about 5%-10% during 2024, and early-2025 valuations are edging higher even as volumes decrease. Market observers attribute this resilience to a scarcity premium driven by the limited number of truly differentiated models, proprietary datasets and specialist teams. Sustained enthusiasm for AI keeps bidding pressure and valuations elevated.

That scarcity premium, however, does not justify weak economics or underwrite risks and liabilities of acquiring an AI business. Buyers may still cite "capability premiums", yet tighter liquidity from higher interest rates, sharper regulatory scrutiny (FDI, export-control and data-localization) and rising capex requirements and increased operating costs are driving increased scrutiny on individual opportunities. In this environment, a credible monetization pathway – cost synergies, accelerated product launches or data-driven revenue – appears increasingly indispensable to defend headline multiples.

Execution risk is also climbing. National security reviews, data-localization mandates and more assertive antitrust scrutiny mean cross-border AI deals now require a disciplined evaluation of deal certainty and post-completion regulatory risks. Value preservation is equally complex because a large share of consideration hinges on retaining human talent and expanding and monetizing the acquired capability.

This Playbook surveys APAC AI M&A as of Q1 2025. Interest from financial investors and strategics (inorganic capability lift, deeper data moats, scale and pricing power) remains high, but obstacles are becoming more significant.

Key findings of this bulletin:

Deal landscape (Part 1) . Recent APAC AI deals suggest buyers center on (1) proven model performance as a technological and financial matter, (2) domain-specific data and (3) human talent. Buyers are using bespoke structures such as minority stakes, staged buy-outs or peer mergers, perhaps to bypass FDI hurdles and valuation gaps.

. Recent APAC AI deals suggest buyers center on (1) proven model performance as a technological and financial matter, (2) domain-specific data and (3) human talent. Buyers are using bespoke structures such as minority stakes, staged buy-outs or peer mergers, perhaps to bypass FDI hurdles and valuation gaps. Assets in play (Part 2) . AI acquisitions are not just about picking up IP. Preserving value means recognizing, and conducting diligence in respect of, multiple different asset classes including: (1) models, (2) training data, (3) compute capacity, (4) human capital, (5) IP, (6) operational and governance structures, and (7) user base with its telemetry – each of which raises its own diligence and value-preservation challenges.

. AI acquisitions are not just about picking up IP. Preserving value means recognizing, and conducting diligence in respect of, multiple different asset classes including: (1) models, (2) training data, (3) compute capacity, (4) human capital, (5) IP, (6) operational and governance structures, and (7) user base with its telemetry – each of which raises its own diligence and value-preservation challenges. Human paradox (Part 3) . Retention risk is existential: the talent that builds, maintains and monetize the assets is itself a core asset. Accordingly, retention pools, equity roll-overs, key-person conditions and bad-leaver clawbacks belong at the heart of any value-preservation strategy.

. Retention risk is existential: the talent that builds, maintains and monetize the assets is itself a core asset. Accordingly, retention pools, equity roll-overs, key-person conditions and bad-leaver clawbacks belong at the heart of any value-preservation strategy. AI-specific drafting (Part 4) . In our observation, AI-deal contracts increasingly feature five recurring buy-side safeguards: Seller warranties that code, models and training data have lawful, well-documented origins; Indemnities to cover the potential cost if a regulator were to order deletion of a tainted model; Comfort that no problematic open-source code is embedded in the stack, with ring-fencing provisions where doubts persist; Clearly defined timelines, break-fees and cost-sharing to navigate export control, security, localization and antitrust clearances; and Covenants requiring the seller to comply with export control laws and regulations and assist with future compliance as AI regulations evolve (e.g., strict and comprehensive pre-completion document retention).

. In our observation, AI-deal contracts increasingly feature five recurring buy-side safeguards: Regulatory outlook (Part 5). Regulation appears to be converging on three pressure points: competition, national security and accountability. We highlight certain key frameworks, standards and regulations in this part.

Part 1 – Deal Landscape: Notable APAC Deals & Patterns in Scope, Structure and Pricing

Closing Buyer Target Value Strategic Drivers Dec 2024 NVIDIA (US) VinBrain – healthcare-AI spin-out of Vingroup Undisclosed 180-hospital image dataset and Vietnamese government support for two new AI R&D centres. Cross-border foothold in SoutheastAsian healthcare AI Dec 2024 Rebellions + Sapeon (KR) Merger of Korean AI chip making peers All-share deal Home-grown challenger to NVIDIA. Aligns SK Telecom / SK Hynix capital and funds next-generation AI accelerators Jul 2024 Accenture (US) Excelmax Technologies – Bengaluru silicon design house Undisclosed Adds 450 engineers and IP for edge-AI chip design. Fills capability gap for client AI roll-outs Jul 2024 Canva (AU) Leonardo.ai – generative-image platform Undisclosed Locks up visual AI model and millions in users to defend share against Adobe. One of Australia's first AI exits Apr 2024 Aurionpro Solutions (IN) 67% of Arya.ai – banking/insurance AI PaaS US$16.5m allcash Vertical fintech AI stack plus governance toolkit for "responsible, auditable" models. Accelerates go-to-market with 100+ institutional clients

Trends from the foregoing APAC deals:

Capability, not earnings, appear to be driving pricing. Buyers are willing, even eager, to secure data, models and specialist teams well before EBITDA turns positive and drives up asset valuation. For examples of this dynamic, we note (i) Canva's reported nine-figure acquisition of two-year-old Leonardo.ai and (ii) NVIDIA reportedly paying a generous premium for VinBrain. Cross-border is standard and so is FDI scrutiny. Strategic and financial investors seem to be shopping across APAC to secure talent and localized data. Expect heightened FDI reviews wherever personal data, chip IP or cloud infrastructure is implicated. Scale and consolidation as a way to meet capex demands. The Rebellions-Sapeon merger could be first of many regional AI firms combining to find scale in an accelerated manner and to fund runaway capex demands. Sector depth commands a premium. Aurionpro-Arya deal may signal an acquisition playbook, whereby incumbents buy niche AI stacks that already meet sector governance requirements (finance, healthcare, etc.) to shorten compliance and learning timelines. Deal structures stay flexible. We are observing a myriad of deal structures from cash stake-buys (Aurionpro-Arya) to full take-outs (Canva) and peer-to-peer mergers (Rebellions-Sapeon). Minority or phased structures help parties navigate valuation gaps and regulatory caps while still securing strategic control.

Part 2 – Assets in Play: What Assets Are Really Being Bought in an AI Deal?

AI transactions rarely involve "just software." In our view, a typical 2025 deal bundles seven distinct asset classes: (i) model weights; (ii) proprietary training data; (iii) compute capacity; (iv) human capital; (v) intellectual property; (vi) operational and governance workflows (certifications, audit trails, alignment reports) and (vii) user base and other customer telemetry. Each has its own distinct diligence and value-preservation challenges. The table below sets out why buyers seem willing to pay a premium for these assets and where diligence efforts typically focus.

Asset Why Buyers Pay Diligence Spotlight Models (architecture, model weights, source code and trained parameters) Immediate performance edge that is hard to replicate in-house Verify full IP assignment chain: employees, contractors, academic co-developers

Confirm export-control status of weights, including export restrictions and associated licensing requirements, and any cloud-based checkpoints

Review access controls and audit logs for prior leaks Training data & data-pipelines Accuracy and a durable competitive moat derive from exclusive or high-quality data Chart each major data slice (customer uploads, data brokers, scraped sites, public APIs) to show clearly documented origins and ownership history

Confirm licenses, terms of service and user consents permit AI training and do not bar automated scraping

Test for "algorithmic-disgorgement" exposure and whether data was collected unlawfully

Identify any jurisdictions that require onshore storage or processing (e.g., Vietnam Cybersecurity Decree 53, India sector rules) so capex and timeline are budgeted Compute infrastructure & chip IP (GPU clusters, ASIC designs, cloud spend commitments) Scarce AI-grade compute is the rate-limiting factor in GenAI; hardware IP offers long-term cost edge Audit cloud contracts, capacity reservations and export-control exposure (including export restrictions and associated licensing requirements)

Validate silicon roadmap and supply chain Human capital – ML researchers, data scientists, product engineers Talent wars are raging; companies pay up to seven-figure packages or buy entire teams outright Model retention pool, equity roll-over, non-competes

Culture-fit and immigration status checks IP portfolio & brand (patents, trade secrets, trademarks) Formal IP plus brand equity buttress valuation and eases market entry Verify assignments, freedom-to-operate and any pending infringement claims Governance artefacts & certifications (AI Verify reports, bias audits, sector licenses) Established governance setup and credentials can accelerate go-tomarket and attract trust from regulators and enterprise customers (especially in regulated industries) Review scope and currency of audits

Gap-assess against forthcoming EU AI Act and local frameworks User base & distribution channels Embedded customer relationships and telemetry shorten monetization runway Scrutinize contract assignment clauses, renewal rates and any limits on data reuse

Taken together, these assets form a self-reinforcing loop: models improve with better data and compute, while retained talent and clear governance keep that loop turning. However, value can evaporate if any strand breaks. Accordingly, purchase agreements need to lock down ownership, access and retention. In Parts 3 and 4 below, we outline the key contract levers that, in our experience, help preserve the all-important human, model, data and compute capabilities buyers are paying for.

