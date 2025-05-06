Fennemore Forward: A Smarter Path For Experienced Attorneys

The traditional law firm model—with rigid office mandates, costly overhead, and outdated compensation structures—is holding attorneys back. Fennemore Forward offers seasoned attorneys with established books of business autonomy, increased income, and flexibility while providing the robust resources of an Am Law 200 firm.

Genuine Freedom and Support

Unlike firms that merely tolerate remote work, Fennemore actively supports attorneys working remotely. The firm's dedicated resource center—staffed by paralegals and administrative professionals—is available up to 18 hours daily, providing immediate clerical, administrative, or paralegal assistance via email.

Additionally, Fennemore doesn't simply provide attorneys with laptops. Instead, the firm ships a complete, ready-to-use home office setup directly to attorneys' homes, ensuring they are operational from day one. A 24/7 IT help desk further guarantees immediate technology support whenever needed.

Entrepreneurial Attorneys, Minimal Risk

Attorneys thriving in the Forward model are entrepreneurial professionals confident enough to bet on themselves. Unlike traditional employment, Forward attorneys face minimal risk, gaining greater freedom, flexibility, and income potential.

The Forward model mirrors true business ownership. Forward attorneys manage client relationships directly, gaining firsthand experience in managing profitability and cash flow without excessive overhead costs.

Higher Profitability, Lower Costs

Traditional firms often dedicate substantial revenue to unnecessary perks—expensive real estate, catered meals, or laundry services—leaving attorneys just 30-40% of their generated revenue. Fennemore eliminates these excesses, enabling attorneys to retain significantly more earnings.

Reducing costly overhead allows attorneys to offer competitive billing rates, retain clients, and maximize profitability. Attorneys frustrated by inflated billing requirements find this approach attractive and practical.

A Network of Diverse Talent

Forward attorneys typically join Fennemore often bringing specialized skills. The firm's 350-lawyer network spans various jurisdictions and practice areas nationwide. Forward attorneys seamlessly collaborate with the entire Fennemore ecosystem, fulfilling diverse client needs—from general counsel roles to specialized employment law, patent litigation and o many other practice areas.

Corporate clients particularly value this breadth of expertise. Attorneys with an entrepreneurial mindset naturally thrive here, leveraging the firm's extensive talent pool.

Good for Attorneys, Great for Clients

Forward attorneys set their own billing rates and fee structures tailored to client needs without arbitrary billing requirements or mandated rate hikes. Attorneys remain focused on client relationships, undistracted by traditional constraints.

The Future of Law is Flexible

For attorneys seeking flexibility, control over billing rates, schedules, and career trajectory—with the full support of a major firm—Fennemore Forward is the ideal model. The program combines top-tier technology, experienced attorneys, robust marketing, and comprehensive financial and IT support.

As the legal industry evolves, Fennemore Forward sets the standard, replacing outdated practices with a smarter, more profitable approach.

Attorneys ready for meaningful change should consider Fennemore Forward. The future of law is here—and it's designed specifically for attorneys prepared to move Forward.

