Treasury Department Signals Major Changes To CTA In The Works

p>On March 2, 2025, the Department of the Treasury put out
a statement signaling it intends to make major
changes to the implementation of the Corporate Transparency Act
(CTA). The Treasury statement follows a prior statement on February 27 from the Financial
Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), the Treasury component with
primary responsibility for CTA implementation, announcing FinCEN
intends to issue a new interim final rule by March 21, 2025 and
that it would not issue fines or penalties for failure to file
beneficial ownership reports by the current deadlines, including
the current, March 21, 2025 deadline for reporting companies
created before January 1, 2024. In its March 2 statement, Treasury
went further, explaining that FinCEN will "not enforce any
penalties or fines against US citizens or domestic reporting
companies or their beneficial owners after the forthcoming rule
changes take effect either" and that FinCEN will be issuing a
proposed rule to "narrow the scope of the rule to foreign
reporting companies only."
President Trump then posted on Truth Social, "...Treasury is
now finalizing an Emergency Regulation to formally suspend this
rule for American businesses. The economic menace of BOI reporting
will soon be no more."
While these planned changes are likely welcome news for many
domestic reporting companies, the implementation will be key and
most of the details remain unclear at this point.
While Treasury's statement that it will not pursue
enforcement actions is important, that statement in itself should
not be viewed as a substitute for FinCEN issuing a formal rule
extending or removing the current deadlines. In the absence of such
a rule, a failure to file by March 21 (for existing reporting
companies) would still be a technical violation, even if Treasury
exercises its discretion not to pursue enforcement actions for
those violations. Reporting companies should monitor this situation
closely and it may be prudent for companies to be prepared to file
by March 21 in the event FinCEN does not issue a rule by that date
or that the rule it issues does not clearly extend or remove the
relevant deadlines. The details of any extension or revocation of
the reporting requirement may be particularly important for
companies that are required to make compliance-with-laws
representations or covenants.
We continue to closely monitor the situation and will provide
further updates as new information becomes available.
