Fifth Circuit Lifts Injunction On BOI Reporting

Just in time for Christmas, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals lifted the nationwide injunction on enforcement of the Beneficial Ownership Information Report ("BOI Report") filing requirements under the Corporate Transparency Act. This presumably means that BOI Reports will be due before January 1, 2025. We will continue to monitor FinCEN in hopes that a short extension will be granted. We will provide any updates that may become available.

