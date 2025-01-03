ARTICLE
3 January 2025

Fifth Circuit Lifts Injunction On BOI Reporting

LL
Liskow & Lewis

Contributor

Liskow & Lewis logo
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Leon H. Rittenberg III and Kevin Naccari, Jr.
Just in time for Christmas, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals lifted the nationwide injunction on enforcement of the Beneficial Ownership Information Report ("BOI Report") filing requirements under the Corporate Transparency Act. This presumably means that BOI Reports will be due before January 1, 2025. We will continue to monitor FinCEN in hopes that a short extension will be granted. We will provide any updates that may become available.

Authors
Photo of Leon H. Rittenberg III
Leon H. Rittenberg III
Photo of Kevin Naccari, Jr.
Kevin Naccari, Jr.
