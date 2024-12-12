Welcome To Lowenstein AI: A-I Didn't Know That (Video)

self

Host Bryan Sterba, a partner in Lowenstein Sandler's IP & Tech Transactions, Lowenstein AI, and Emerging Companies & Venture Capital practices, introduces the firm's new video series. Each episode will offer perspective and legal analysis on different aspects of the revolutionary technology that is generative AI. Bryan, along with other lawyers from a range of practice areas, will discuss how businesses can adopt these new tools in ways that increase efficiency and avoid potential pitfalls.

Bryan Sterba, Partner, IP & Tech Transactions, Lowenstein AI, and Emerging Companies & Venture Capital

Lowenstein AI: A-I Didn't Know That

Partner Bryan Sterba examines the myriad legal and business implications of this revolutionary technology. Bryan and guests from across firm practices discuss the many ways that businesses can leverage AI to increase productivity and efficiency, as well as the challenges presented as companies, legislatures, and regulatory agencies weigh differing approaches to managing intellectual property rights, privacy and data security, and national security interests, amongst other concerns.

Bryan Sterba: Hi, my name is Bryan Sterba. I'm a partner at Lowenstein Sandler, and I've spent the last 18 months fielding questions from our clients on generative AI and evaluating intellectual property concerns in connection with its usage.

In this new video series, " A-I Didn't Know That ," we'll be bringing together different attorneys from our various Lowenstein practices that touch on generative AI concerns. As businesses increasingly adopt AI technologies, it's crucial to understand the potential pitfalls and how to navigate them effectively.

Generative AI—which includes tools like language models and image generators—has revolutionized how businesses operate, offering benefits like enhanced efficiency, improved customer interactions, and innovative solutions. But these advancements come with legal risks in a regulatory environment that has not yet adapted to address fundamental differences between generative AI and previous technological advancements.

Here are a few of these risks that we'll delve into more deeply throughout the video series:

There are currently multiple lawsuits against AI companies from artists, news sources, and other creators of intellectual property that may have been used to train and develop generative AI models. The plaintiffs to these lawsuits allege that unauthorized usage of their IP for these purposes constitute an infringement, and as such, downstream usage of generative AI by end users may also be infringing.

AI gives rise to concerns about confidentiality and data security. AI systems often require vast amounts of data to function effectively, and this data can include sensitive information, making it a prime target for cyber attacks. Ensuring robust data protection measures is essential to mitigating these risks. Companies must implement stringent security protocols and regularly update them in order to protect against potential breaches. They must also continually educate employees on best practices to follow for data security.

Another concern is accuracy and reliability. While generative AI can produce impressive results, it's not infallible. Errors in AI generated content can lead to misinformation, liability, and damage to a company's reputation. So, companies must establish rigorous validation processes to ensure the accuracy of their AI outputs. Regular audits and human oversight are crucial to maintaining the reliability of AI generated content.

Finally, there are ethical and legal considerations. The use of generative AI often raises questions about intellectual property rights, privacy, and the potential for biased or discriminatory outputs. Companies must stay informed about evolving regulations and ensure compliance with legal standards.

Working with a compliance lawyer to develop ethical guidelines for AI use and fostering a culture of responsibility can help mitigate these concerns.

Thank you for watching. Join us next time on Lowenstein AI's " A-I Didn't Know That ."

