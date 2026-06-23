Who Gets Credit? Collaborative Art And Copyright Claims (Podcast)

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In this episode of The Upper Brand®, hosts Rich Assmus and Kristine Young are joined by Mayer Brown Senior Associate, Madelaine Thomas. Together they examine the copyright dispute between British artist Anouska Samms and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, exploring the origins of a collaborative garment called the "Hair Dress," the contrast between U.S. and European moral rights frameworks, and the broader questions of credit and authorship in collaborative art. The conversation also explores the role of studio assistants and fabricators behind famous artists like Jeff Koons and Damien Hirst, and the emerging frontier of AI-generated art and copyright, including how courts are drawing new lines around human authorship in the age of generative AI.

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