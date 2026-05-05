No Human, No Copyright: AI Cannot Author Original Work

The U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to decline hearing a case on AI-generated artwork has reinforced a fundamental principle: copyright protection requires human authorship.

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Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing how content is created, from artwork and music to written materials and design. As these tools become more sophisticated, a fundamental legal question has emerged: who owns the copyright or is there a copyright?

A recent decision by the United States Supreme Court declining to hear a case on AI-generated artwork provides a clear, if narrow, answer under current law. Copyright protection still requires a human author… at least for now.

The Case Behind the Decision

The case in question centered on an attempt to secure copyright protection for a piece of visual art created entirely by an artificial intelligence system. The applicant argued that the AI should be recognized as the “author” of the work and that copyright should apply accordingly.

The U.S. Copyright Office rejected the application, and that decision was upheld by lower courts. When the case reached the Supreme Court, the Court declined to review it. This leaves those earlier rulings in place.

It sends an incredibly straightforward message: under current U.S. law, works created entirely by AI – without human involvement – are not eligible for copyright protection.

The Human Authorship Requirement

At the center of this issue is a longstanding principle of copyright law: authorship requires a human creator. Courts have consistently interpreted the Copyright Act to apply to human expression, not machine-generated output.

However, this does not mean AI cannot be used in the creative process. It simply means that copyright protection depends on the presence of meaningful human contribution.

Where a work is generated autonomously by a machine, with no human creative input, there is no author under the law. As a result, the work falls outside the scope of copyright protection.

Why This Issue Is Not Fully Settled

Although the Supreme Court’s decision leaves the human authorship requirement intact, it does not resolve all questions surrounding AI and copyright. In fact, it actually highlights a growing gray area.

Many modern works are not created entirely by humans or entirely by machines. Instead, they involve a combination of both. A designer may use AI to generate images and then modify, curate, or arrange them. A writer may use AI-generated text as a starting point and then revise it extensively.

The key legal question in these situations is how much human involvement is enough. Unfortunately, courts have not yet established a bright-line rule, and future disputes are likely.

What This Means for Businesses and Creators

For businesses, this decision carries immediate practical implications. Companies that rely on AI-generated content must understand that not all outputs can be protected as intellectual property.

If a work is created entirely by AI, it may be difficult or impossible to claim exclusive rights over it. This can affect everything from branding and marketing materials to product design and digital assets.

To mitigate risk, organizations should ensure that human involvement is clearly part of the creative process. Documenting how content is developed, edited, and refined can help support future claims of ownership.

A Turning Point, Not a Final Answer

Bottom line? The Supreme Court’s refusal to take up this case does not close the door on AI and copyright. Instead, it reinforces the current legal framework while leaving broader policy questions unresolved.

As AI continues to evolve, pressure will likely build for clearer rules around ownership, authorship, and protection. Legislators and courts will absolutely continue to revisit these issues, and we are not likely to definitively answer all of these questions anytime soon.

For now, though, the takeaway is clear. Copyright law remains grounded in human creativity. Businesses and creators who understand that principle will be better positioned to navigate the evolving landscape of artificial intelligence and intellectual property.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.