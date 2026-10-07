Ten Minute Interview: New Markets Tax Credit Development And Investment (Video)

Brian Lucareli, director of Foley Private Client Services (PCS) and co-chair of the Family Offices team, sits down with Candace Flatley, partner in Foley’s Real Estate practice, for a 10-minute interview on the federal New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) program and its role in financing projects in underserved communities. During the session, Candace explains how the NMTC program works at a high level, including the role of Community Development Entities, eligible projects, and the loan-based structure that distinguishes these transactions from direct equity investments. She also discusses why NMTC financing can be an attractive tool for family offices, developers, operating companies, and nonprofits by helping reduce the cost of capital, support community-impact projects, and bridge funding gaps for qualifying developments.
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