Should I Cooperate With The SEC? The Risks And Rewards Explained (Video)

Should you cooperate with the SEC or assert your legal rights? If you are facing an SEC investigation, understanding how the Commission evaluates cooperation is critical to minimizing legal exposure.
In this video, former SEC Enforcement Division Senior Counsel David R. Chase breaks down the strict criteria SEC regulators use to award cooperation credit, including reduced charges or financial penalties, balanced against protecting your legal rights
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]