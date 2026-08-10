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10 August 2026

SEC Launches New Accounting Fraud Specialty Unit

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Thomas J. Krysa,James G. Lundy, and Margaret G. Nelson
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On August 5, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC or the Commission) announced the establishment of a new specialized unit within the Division of Enforcement — the Financial Reporting and Accounting Unit (the Unit) — dedicated to pursuing fraud and misconduct in accounting, financial reporting, and auditing. The new Unit signals a renewed institutional commitment to accounting-related enforcement at the Commission.

The Unit will be led by Timothy Zimmerman, who joined the SEC’s Division of Enforcement in May 2026 as a senior advisor to Enforcement Director David Woodcock. Prior to joining the agency, Zimmerman served as Deputy General Counsel of accounting firm RSM US following twelve years in practice at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP. The Unit will be staffed by both attorneys and accountants with specialized expertise in financial reporting, accounting, and auditing in the context of securities regulation, and will work collaboratively with staff across all SEC divisions. Director Woodcock framed the Unit as part of a broader realignment, stating that it will expand upon Enforcement Division’s existing efforts to focus on bad actors within the accounting and auditing profession.

The new Unit appears to supersede the SOX Group the Division announced during SEC Speaks last March before Director Woodcock assumed his current role. Notably, there has long been a view among practitioners that a dedicated accounting and financial reporting unit should have existed since the Commission created the specialized enforcement units in 2010. Thus, the creation of a standalone unit with dedicated attorney and accountant staffing is not a complete surprise, especially given Director Woodcock’s former role as leader of the Financial Reporting & Audit Task Force that was formed in 2013 when he was Director of the SEC’s Fort Worth Regional Office. Notwithstanding, its creation suggests the Commission views financial reporting fraud as warranting the same focused attention that has been applied to areas such as offering fraud, insider trading, and market abuse. Finally, it is consistent with Chairman Atkin’s view that accounting and financial fraud fall squarely within his “back to basics” approach.

Companies and their advisors should take note. The establishment of this Unit signals that accounting and financial reporting enforcement will be a priority area for the Division going forward. Public companies, private funds and their auditors will be well-served to ensure robust financial reporting reviews, evaluate internal controls over financial reporting, and respond thoroughly and promptly to complaints alleging potential accounting fraud. We expect the Unit to be active and to bring cases in areas including revenue recognition, reserves and estimates, valuation of illiquid assets, disclosure controls, compliance with auditing standards, and auditor independence, and we will continue to monitor developments in this space.

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Thomas J. Krysa
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James G. Lundy
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Margaret G. Nelson
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