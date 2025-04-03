ARTICLE
3 April 2025

A Court That Means Business: Three Decades Of The New York Commercial Division

On March 4, 2025, the New York County Lawyers Association ("NYCLA") celebrated a significant milestone during its Annual Gala held at The Pierre Hotel in Manhattan.
On March 4, 2025, the New York County Lawyers Association ("NYCLA") celebrated a significant milestone during its Annual Gala held at The Pierre Hotel in Manhattan. The event commemorated the 30th Anniversary of the Commercial Division of the New York State Supreme Court.

At the Gala, the NYCLA presented its highest honor – the William Nelson Cromwell Award, which was first established in 1964. This prestigious award is conferred upon individuals who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to public service. This award is named in honor of William Nelson Cromwell, one of NYCLA's earliest and most esteemed leaders, for "unselfish service to the profession and the community."

At the Gala, the award was presented to the Commercial Division Justices in New York State. Among those present to accept the honor were Commercial Division Justices from across New York State, including Justice Boddie of the Brooklyn Commercial Division, Justice Driscoll of the Nassau County Commercial Division, Justices Chan, Masley, and Reed of the Manhattan Commercial Division, and Justice Jamieson of the Westchester County Commercial Division.

The Gala was also attended by a distinguished group of 54 General Counsel from leading corporations, who graciously agreed to serve as members of the Honorary General Counsel Committee in recognition of the Commercial Division's remarkable achievements.

For this special event, NYCLA invited guest judges from both the state and federal trial and appellate courts and government officials to honor the occasion. Among the distinguished guests and speakers were Chief Judge Rowan D. Wilson of the Court of Appeals, Chief Administrative Judge Joseph A. Zayas, Heather C. Mulligan, President and CEO of The Business Council of New York State, Inc., and Brian P. Campbell, Treasurer of the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC).

The Gala not only honored the Commercial Division's contributions over the past three decades but also highlighted its crucial role in ensuring efficiency and expertise in handling complex business disputes. It was an evening of reflection, celebration, and anticipation for the bright future of the Commercial Division and its ongoing influence within the legal community.

