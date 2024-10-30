An Evening With New York's Commercial Division Justices 2024: Takeaways & Insights

As recently highlighted by this blog, on September 12, 2024, the Justices of the Commercial Division gathered in the offices of Kelley & Drye to discuss new updates and happenings in the world of the Commercial Division ("ComDiv"). The night was filled with lively discussion – leaving those fortunate enough to attend with valuable insights on key practice points within the ComDiv. Based on our desire to keep all our readers updated on all the happenings in the ComDiv, we would be remiss to not share with you some important takeaways and insights from this event.

Change in the ComDiv Monetary Threshold?

The ComDiv Justices led an intriguing discussion about whether or not the monetary threshold for the ComDiv should be raised. In true judicial fashion, the Justices were a split bench. Some Justices opined that an increase in the monetary threshold could allow the ComDiv to better utilize its resources to focus on more nuanced, complex commercial cases – cases for which the ComDiv was specifically designed. Other Justices felt that the current threshold was sufficient and should not be raised to bar deserving litigants from the resources of the ComDiv. Although no change is imminent, it is clear that the monetary threshold is on the minds of these Justices.

Trials and ComDiv Rule 9(b)

The ComDiv Justices also led a discussion surrounding the various avenues litigants have in adjudicating their claims within the ComDiv. While taking pride in their ability to get trial dates on the calendar, the ComDiv Justices also took time to highlight the recently added ComDiv Rule 9(b). On consent of all parties, this rule allows litigants to appoint any person to act in place of the Court and "determine any or all issues" or "perform any act, with all the powers of the Supreme Court." The Justices suggested that this rule could be an effective alternative for litigants and enhance the Court's efficiency in the disposition of cases.

Ultimately, in deciding between these different paths, the ComDiv Justices stressed that the more practitioners can be realistic about their trial needs, the better they will be able to decide which course of action is best for their respective cases.

Courtroom of the Future / AI Issues

The ComDiv Justices were also excited to discuss new and exciting technology that has helped shaped ComDiv courtrooms into "those of the future." Specifically, the Justices highlighted NYSCEF's virtual evidence room, an online space where parties can submit evidence and exhibits in preparation for trial. The Justices discussed how NYSCEF's virtual evidence room has transformed courtrooms – making it easier to display and share evidence in trials. To learn more about the virtual evidence room, check out this link:

Despite these exciting technological advancements in the courtroom, the ComDiv Justices also warned about some potential dangers – specifically focusing on AI. The Justices discussed how AI could create evidentiary issues, especially with its ability to create "deep fakes" or enhance certain images. Although these issues have not yet substantively arisen in in the ComDiv, the Justices warned that these issues may be imminent.

ComDiv Justices' Pet Peeves

Finally, the ComDiv Justices concluded the night by sharing their "pet peeves" when dealing with litigants. To nobody's surprise, the ComDiv Justices were very excited (and prepared) to share these pet peeves. Here are a few things to keep in mind:

Make sure to read each Judge's individual rules before appearing before them.

Do not overwrite – be clear, accurate, and concise in your filings with the Court.

Meet and confer.

Use your microphone while speaking in the courtroom.

Don't submit affirmations or affidavits in place of briefs when making legal arguments.

Get your court reporter's information.

Do not cite to the Justices' cases, unless they apply.

Utilize your fact section – but do not overstate or convolute the facts.

Be prepared and professional.

Thank you to the ComDiv Justices and everyone who put together such an amazing event! We look forward to more in the future!

