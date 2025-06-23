Building Momentum: A Recap Of Ward And Smith's 2025 Construction Conference

On May 15, business owners and professionals from North Carolina's construction industry gathered at NC State's Park Alumni Center for Ward and Smith's 2025 Construction Conference.

Held in the heart of Raleigh, the event brought together contractors, developers, engineers, and subcontractors for a fast-paced, information-rich morning focused on the legal, strategic, and market forces shaping construction today.

Co-Managing Director Brad Evans welcomed attendees before diving into a robust agenda led by Ward and Smith attorneys and guest experts.

The morning began with a "Rapid Fire Legal Update" from Emily Massey, a North Carolina State Bar Board Certified Specialist in Employment Law, and construction attorneys Luke Tompkins and Jeff Stoddard. The trio covered key developments impacting the industry, including the status of noncompete agreements, new OSHA heat safety regulations, notice of contract strategies to avoid payment disputes, and critical insurance exclusions that contractors should be aware of. This high-energy session packed essential compliance and risk management updates into quick, practical takeaways.

Next, construction attorneys Alex Ferri and Jason Strickland provided an in-depth overview of design-build requirements in North Carolina. They compared public and private project rules, reviewed statutory mandates, and discussed best practices for avoiding common legal pitfalls.

Their session gave attendees a clear view of navigating the increasingly popular design-build model, especially for government-funded projects.

One of the most anticipated sessions of the day was the Fireside Chat with Construction Leaders, moderated by Hank Harris of Ward and Smith Business Consulting. Industry veterans Bob Barnhill, Chairman of the Board of Barnhill Contracting Company, and Keith Wayne, CEO of Wayne Brothers Companies, shared real-world insights from their decades of leadership. They discussed lessons learned, evolving workforce challenges, and their companies' positioning for the future in an ever-changing market.

The conference concluded with "Blueprint for Growth: Construction Diversification Strategies," led by Stahler McKinney, Principal at FMI Capital Advisors. Stahler explored national and regional construction spending trends and offered actionable guidance on how firms can expand into new sectors, add services, and scale geographically, while carefully managing risk.

Reflecting on the day, Construction Practice Group Co-Chair Bill Durr noted, "The energy in the room and the depth of the discussions confirmed just how dynamic and engaged this industry is. It's clear our clients and peers are thinking critically about both risk and opportunity."

His fellow Co-Chair, Evan Musselwhite, echoed that sentiment: "Construction is evolving fast, and we're proud to help lead those conversations. This conference is about more than legal updates—it's about strategy, collaboration, and moving the industry forward together."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.