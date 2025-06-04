Building A Sustainable Future: The Role Of Construction (Podcast)

For over sixty years, Sive, Paget & Riesel has been a recognized leader in environmental law and litigation, municipal and land use law. The firm has unparalleled experience assisting clients in environmental review, brownfield cleanup and redevelopment, environmental permitting, and supporting corporate transactions with due diligence reviews and risk assessments.

Summary

In this episode of Springboard, host Ahlia Bethea discusses the evolving intersection of construction and sustainability with guests Amanda Kaminsky (Director of Sustainability at Consigli Construction Co., Inc) and Alexis Saba (Associate at SPR). They explore local action like NYC's Local Law 97, the changing definitions of sustainability in construction, and the roles of public and private sectors in driving sustainable practices. The conversation also addresses the challenges faced in implementing sustainability measures, the importance of transparency, and the innovations in building materials and reuse strategies. In this conversation, Amanda and Alexis discuss the complexities and advancements in sustainable construction, focusing on concrete performance, local sourcing, embodied carbon, and the role of government regulations. They highlight the importance of optimizing materials for both short-term performance and long-term sustainability, the benefits of local sourcing, and the challenges of understanding and addressing embodied carbon. The discussion also touches on global perspectives and innovations in the field, emphasizing the momentum and collaborative efforts driving progress in sustainable construction.

Takeaways

Sustainability in construction has evolved from energy efficiency to include embodied carbon and resource conservation.

Local action, like NYC's Local Law 97, is increasing momentum in the construction industry towards sustainability as this sector plays a huge role in regulating greenhouse gas emissions from large buildings in New York City.

Transparency in sustainability metrics is crucial for accountability.

Health considerations are increasingly influencing sustainability in construction projects.

The liability of not being proactive in sustainability can lead to stranded assets.

Collaboration among project teams is vital for achieving sustainability goals and developing innovative solutions. The performance of building materials, such as concrete, must be optimized for strength and durability, while expanding reuse and recycling to achieve emissions reductions.

Local sourcing of materials is crucial for sustainability in construction.

Embodied carbon is a significant challenge that needs to be addressed.

Government action and regulations can play a vital role in promoting sustainable practices and setting precedents for private sector sustainability initiatives.

Innovations like Passive House are becoming more relevant in modern construction.

Collaboration among various stakeholders is essential for progress.

Understanding the manufacturing process can enhance transparency and trust.

Chapters

00:00 Introduction to Sustainability in Construction

01:48 Understanding Local Law 97 and Its Impact

04:08 Evolving Definitions of Sustainability in Construction

08:14 Public vs. Private Sector Sustainability Initiatives

10:02 Ensuring Transparency and Accountability in Sustainability

11:40 Drivers of Sustainability in Construction

17:36 Challenges Facing Sustainability in Construction

21:01 Innovations in Building Materials and Reuse Strategies

23:47 Optimizing Concrete Performance for Sustainability

28:01 The Importance of Local Sourcing in Construction

30:29 Understanding Embodied Carbon and Its Challenges

34:49 The Role of Government in Sustainable Construction

38:27 Global Perspectives on Sustainable Construction

43:27 Future Trends and Innovations in Construction Sustainability

