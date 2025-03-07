The Importance Of Building Relationships In The Construction Industry With Emily Federico (Video)

As we celebrate Women in Construction Week, we recognize Emily Federico, a Senior Managing Director in Ankura's Construction Disputes & Advisory practice.

Emily, an industrial engineer by degree, has been in the industry for over 20 years, and appreciates the importance of the female relationships she has built throughout her career. Although construction is a male-dominated industry, Emily notes that the strong women on the Ankura Construction Disputes & Advisory team have paved the way for her. She has been working with some of the same women for years, and they have always stuck together. She has watched them grow, and they have supported her growth as well.

Listen to the full interview hosted by John Frehse for more invaluable insights from Emily.

