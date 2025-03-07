ARTICLE
7 March 2025

The Importance Of Building Relationships In The Construction Industry With Emily Federico (Video)

AC
Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Contributor

Ankura Consulting Group LLC logo
Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura consists of more than 1,800 professionals and has served 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover Value. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.
Explore Firm Details
As we celebrate Women in Construction Week, we recognize Emily Federico, a Senior Managing Director in Ankura's Construction Disputes & Advisory practice.
United States Real Estate and Construction
Emily Federico and John Frehse

1594458.jpg

As we celebrate Women in Construction Week, we recognize Emily Federico, a Senior Managing Director in Ankura's Construction Disputes & Advisory practice.

Emily, an industrial engineer by degree, has been in the industry for over 20 years, and appreciates the importance of the female relationships she has built throughout her career. Although construction is a male-dominated industry, Emily notes that the strong women on the Ankura Construction Disputes & Advisory team have paved the way for her. She has been working with some of the same women for years, and they have always stuck together. She has watched them grow, and they have supported her growth as well.

Listen to the full interview hosted by John Frehse for more invaluable insights from Emily.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Emily Federico
Emily Federico
Photo of John Frehse
John Frehse
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More