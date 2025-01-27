Podcast Episode 121: Lisa Glahn, Partner

This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Lisa Glahn. Lisa is a partner and construction attorney in Foley's Boston office, and vice chair of both the firm's Litigation Department and Construction Practice Group. In this discussion, she reflects on growing-up in Center Township, Pennsylvania, attending Bucknell University for undergrad and earning her J.D. from Northeastern University School of Law. Lisa discusses the unique legal education she received at Northeastern as well as her decision to join a firm after law school instead of focusing on public interest law as she initially planned. She also discusses her decision to pivot her legal practice from a construction litigation focus to the transactional side of construction with a focus on big stadium projects. Finally, Lisa gives wonderful advice on the importance of trusting your journey.

