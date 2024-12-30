Broad Street Brief Special Edition: City Council Passes Arena Legislation

On Thursday, December 19, the Philadelphia City Council approved an 11-bill legislative package that will permit the Philadelphia 76ers to construct a new $1.3 billion arena in Market East. The bills include zoning changes, land transfers, and the creation of a special services district for improved public cleaning and safety near the arena, as well as a $60 million community benefits agreement and an economic opportunity plan. The majority of bills passed by a 12-5 vote, with the exception of a bill that authorizes the creation of a new Chinatown Overlay District, which passed by a 14-3 vote. A summary of votes follows:

Aye on All Bills

Council President Kenyatta Johnson (D-District 2)

Councilmember Mark Squilla (D-District 1)

Councilmember Curtis Jones, Jr. (D-District 4)

Councilmember Mike Driscoll (D-District 6)

Councilmember Quetcy Lozada (D-District 7)

Councilmember Cindy Bass (D-District 8)

Councilmember Anthony Phillips (D-District 9)

Councilmember Brian O'Neill (R-District 10)

Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson (D-At Large)

Councilmember Isaiah Thomas (D-At Large)

Councilmember Jim Harrity (D-At Large)

Councilmember Nina Ahmad (D-At Large)

Nay on All Bills

Councilmember Jeffery Young (D-District 5)

Councilmember Kendra Brooks (WFP-At Large)

Councilmember Nicolas O'Rourke (WFP-At Large)

Mixed Votes

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier (D-District 3): Nay on all bills except bill 241062-A

Councilmember Rue Landau (D-At Large): Nay on all bills except bill 241062-A

Mayor Cherelle Parker, who publicly endorsed the project in September, actively advocated for the project's approval. She emphasized its potential to revitalize Market Street, create jobs, and make Philadelphia a destination while affirming the City's commitment to protecting Chinatown and ensuring the project benefits the broader community.

The bills now head to Mayor Parker's desk for her signature. With this final legislative hurdle cleared, the arena is expected to be completed in time for the 2031 NBA season. Demolition of the western third of the Fashion District mall is slated to begin in 2026, with construction set to start in 2028.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.