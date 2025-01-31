Littler's Executive Order Tracker is your go-to resource for staying updated on all executive orders and actions issued by the Trump administration. We are tracking every order, analyzing its impact, and providing summaries to help you understand the changes and the implications to your business. Only those orders that impact compliance with labor and employment directives are identified with a topic. In the first 100 days, the Trump administration is also rescinding executive orders issued by previous administrations and those are available below.
January 29, 2025
Executive Action
L&E Topic
Expanding Educational Freedom and Opportunity for Families
Supports educational choice for families by allowing the use of federal funds for K-12 scholarship programs and other educational alternatives. It directs the Secretary of Education to issue guidance on using federal funds for these initiatives and includes measures to expand opportunities for low-income families, military families, and students eligible for Bureau of Indian Education schools. The order also emphasizes the importance of compliance with anti-discrimination and parental rights protections in education.
Ending Radical Indoctrination in K-12 Schooling
Directs the enforcement of laws to ensure that K-12 schools comply with anti-discrimination and parental rights protections. It mandates the development of a strategy to eliminate federal funding for discriminatory practices and indoctrination in schools. The order also reestablishes the 1776 Commission to promote patriotic education and outlines measures to enhance compliance with educational programs on the U.S. Constitution. Additionally, it prioritizes federal resources to support patriotic education initiatives.
Expanding Migrant Operations Center at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay to Full Capacity
Directs the expansion of the Migrant Operations Center at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay to full capacity. This expansion aims to provide additional detention space for high-priority criminal aliens and address immigration enforcement needs identified by the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security.
Celebrating America's 250th Birthday
Establishes a task force to plan and execute the celebration of the 250th anniversary of American Independence on July 4, 2026. It reinstates previous executive orders related to building monuments and protecting them from vandalism. The task force will coordinate with various agencies to organize the celebration and ensure compliance with relevant laws. Additionally, the order includes provisions for funding and administrative support for the task force.
January 28, 2025
Executive Action
L&E Topic
Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation
The presidential order establishes a policy to prohibit federal support for medical procedures that alter a child's sex. It directs the Secretary of Health and Human Services to review and amend relevant policies, and mandates that federal grants to medical institutions exclude funding for such procedures. The order also includes directives for the Department of Defense, Tri-Care, and the Department of Justice to ensure compliance and enforcement. Additionally, it calls for increased cooperation with state authorities to protect children from these medical interventions.
January 27, 2025
Executive Action
L&E Topic
Reinstating Service Members Discharged Under the Military's COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate
The presidential order addresses the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for service members, which was initially implemented by the Secretary of Defense on August 24, 2021, and later rescinded on January 10, 2023. The order aims to provide redress for service members who were discharged for refusing the vaccine. It directs the Secretary of Defense or Homeland Security to reinstate these members upon request, restore their former rank, and provide full back pay, benefits, and compensation. Additionally, it allows those who voluntarily left service due to the mandate to return without any impact on their status, rank, or pay. The order maintains that disciplinary or administrative actions for other conduct remain unaffected.
Restoring America's Fighting Force
This presidential order mandates that the Department of Defense and Homeland Security eliminate any Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) offices and programs that influence hiring based on race or sex. It requires an internal review of DEI initiatives and prohibits the promotion of divisive concepts or gender ideology within the Armed Forces. The order emphasizes meritocracy and prohibits any preference based on race or sex, ensuring that all actions align with existing laws and appropriations.
Discrimination and Harassment, IE&D
Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness
This presidential order emphasizes the need for high standards in the U.S. military, focusing on mental and physical fitness for duty. It mandates updates to existing Department of Defense policies to align with these standards and restricts the use of pronouns that do not reflect an individual's biological sex. The order also revokes a previous executive order that allowed all qualified Americans to serve in the military, regardless of gender identity. Implementation steps include updating policies and issuing directives within specified timeframes.
Discrimination and Harassment, IE&D
The presidential order outlines the United States' policy to enhance its missile defense capabilities against advanced aerial threats. It mandates the deployment and maintenance of a next-generation missile defense shield and ensures the defense of citizens and critical infrastructure. The Secretary of Defense is tasked with developing and implementing a comprehensive plan for this defense system, including space-based and non-kinetic capabilities. Additionally, the order emphasizes cooperation with allies to improve missile defense technology and operations.
January 24, 2025
Executive Action
L&E Topic
President Trump issued an executive order to end federal funding for elective abortions, aligning with the Hyde Amendment. This order revokes two previous executive orders from 2022 that allowed such funding. The Director of the Office of Management and Budget is tasked with providing guidance for implementing this policy. The order also clarifies that it does not create any new legal rights or benefits.
Memorandum for the Secretary of State the Secretary of Defense the Secretary of Health and Human Services the Administrator of the United States for International Development – The White House
President Trump issued a memorandum to reinstate the Mexico City Policy, which restricts U.S. funding for organizations involved in coercive abortion or involuntary sterilization. This action revokes a previous memorandum from January 28, 2021, and directs the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Health and Human Services to extend these requirements to all global health assistance. The memorandum also clarifies that it does not create any new legal rights or benefits.
January 23, 2025
Executive Action
L&E Topic
Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence
The order's stated purpose is to strengthen the United States' leadership in artificial intelligence (AI). It aims to develop unbiased AI systems and remove existing policies that hinder innovation with the goal to enhance human flourishing, economic competitiveness, and national security.
Key actions include developing an AI action plan within 180 days, reviewing and revising conflicting policies, and ensuring all efforts align with maintaining U.S. AI dominance. This approach seeks to secure America's position as the global leader in AI.
Littler's Take: New Executive Order Issued on AI; Prior AI Order Revoked
AI and Technology
Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology
The order supports the responsible growth of digital assets and blockchain technology. It seeks to protect individuals' and businesses' rights to use blockchain networks, promotes the U.S. dollar through stablecoins, ensures fair banking access, and provides regulatory clarity. It also prohibits the establishment and use of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) in the United States. The order revokes previous directives that may have hindered digital asset innovation and establishes a working group to develop a federal regulatory framework. Immediate action is required to align existing regulations with the new policies and to foster innovation and economic development in the digital asset industry.
Declassification of Records Concerning the Assassinations of President John F. Kennedy
The order releases all federal records related to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This order aims to provide transparency and truth to their families and the American public. The order mandates the declassification and full disclosure of these records, deeming it in the national interest. This order emphasizes the importance of transparency and aims to provide the public with complete information regarding these historical events.
January 21, 2025
Executive Action
L&E Topic
Ending Illegal Discrimination And Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity
The order seeks to ensure the enforcement of federal civil-rights laws and terminates policies that involve race- and sex-based preferences under diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) initiatives. The order emphasizes protecting civil rights, promoting individual merit, and eliminating discriminatory practices in both the public and private sectors. Key actions include revoking previous executive orders related to DEI, streamlining the federal contracting process, and ensuring compliance with civil-rights laws. The order also directs federal agencies to take steps to end DEI practices in the private sector and to issue guidance to educational institutions on complying with civil-rights laws.
Littler's Take: President Trump Revokes 60-Year-Old Executive Order Requiring Equal Employment Opportunity in Government Contracting
Littler's Take: Higher Ed DEI Practices to Be Reviewed Under President's New Executive Order
Littler's Take: Acting Secretary of Labor Brings All OFCCP Activities Under Executive Order 11246 to a Halt
Littler's Take: President Trump Relies on Executive Orders to Promote Anti-IE&D Policies
Discrimination and Harassment, IE&D
Keeping Americans Safe in Aviation
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is responsible for the safety of over 45,000 flights and 2.9 million passengers daily. The statement criticizes the previous administration for prioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) hiring practices over merit-based hiring, which it claims compromised safety and efficiency. It calls for an immediate return to non-discriminatory, merit-based hiring and the review of employees in critical safety positions performance to ensure the highest standards of air safety and efficiency.
Littler's Take: President Trump Relies on Executive Orders to Promote Anti-IE&D Policies
|
Discrimination and Harassment,
January 20, 2025
Executive Action
L&E Topic
Reforming The Federal Hiring Process And Restoring Merit To Government Service
The order aims to reform federal hiring practices to ensure they focus on merit, practical skills, and dedication to the Constitution. It calls for the development of a Federal Hiring Plan to attract highly-skilled individuals committed to improving government efficiency and upholding American values. The plan includes measures to prevent hiring based on impermissible factors, reduce hiring times, and improve communication with candidates. It also emphasizes the use of modern technology and data analytics in the recruitment process. The order mandates regular performance evaluations and consultations with stakeholders to ensure the effectiveness of these reforms.
Littler's Take: President Trump Relies on Executive Orders to Promote Anti-IE&D Policies
Discrimination and Harassment,
Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism And Restoring Biological Truth To The Federal Government
The order establishes definitions of sex-based terms and seeks to ensure federal policies and laws reflect these definitions. The order emphasizes recognizing two immutable biological sexes, male and female, and directs federal agencies to use these definitions in all official documents and policies. Key actions include revising identification documents to reflect biological sex, removing references to gender identity in federal forms, and ensuring sex-based rights and protections are enforced. The order also mandates that federal funds not be used to promote gender ideology and requires agencies to update their policies and regulations accordingly. This approach aims to provide clarity and consistency in federal policies related to sex and gender.
Littler's Take: EEOC Acting Chair Issues Statement on Gender Identity, Removes Guidance on Transgender Issues
Discrimination and Harassment,
Ending Radical And Wasteful Government DEI Programs And Preferencing
The order terminates diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) programs within the federal government. The order directs the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the Attorney General, and the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) to coordinate the elimination of DEI mandates, policies, and activities. Federal agencies are instructed to end DEI-related offices and positions, review employment practices to focus on individual merit, and report on DEI-related expenditures and activities.
Littler's Take: President Trump Revokes 60-Year-Old Executive Order Requiring Equal Employment Opportunity in Government Contracting
Littler's Take: Higher Ed DEI Practices to Be Reviewed Under President's New Executive Order
Littler's Take: Acting Secretary of Labor Brings All OFCCP Activities Under Executive Order 11246 to a Halt
Littler's Take: President Trump Relies on Executive Orders to Promote Anti-IE&D Policies
Discrimination and Harassment,
Initial Rescissions Of Harmful Executive Orders And Actions
This order revokes numerous executive actions from the previous administration. The order aims to eliminate policies related to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), immigration, climate change, and other areas deemed counterproductive. The stated goal is to restore efficiency, fairness, and common sense to federal operations.
Littler's Take: President Trump Relies on Executive Orders to Promote Anti-IE&D Policies
Discrimination and Harassment,
The order freezes the hiring of federal civilian employees across the executive branch. This freeze applies to all vacant positions as of January 20, 2025, and prohibits the creation of new positions, with exceptions for military personnel, immigration enforcement, national security, and public safety roles. The order ensures that essential services like Social Security, Medicare, and Veterans' benefits are not impacted.
Federal Employees,
Restoring Accountability for Career Senior Executives
The memorandum emphasizes the need for accountability among Career Senior Executive Service (SES) officials, who play a crucial role in the federal government. It highlights the President's authority to remove subordinates to ensure the effective execution of laws. The directive calls for the development of SES Performance Plans, reassignment of SES members to align with the administration's agenda, and the restructuring of Executive Resources and Performance Review Boards. It mandates that agency heads take appropriate actions, including removal, against SES officials who do not meet performance standards or fulfill their duties effectively. The goal is to create a responsive and high-quality federal workforce.
Federal Employees,
Restoring Accountability To Policy-Influencing Positions Within the Federal Workforce
The order reinstates and amends a previous executive order to enhance accountability within the federal workforce, particularly for those in policy-influencing positions. It emphasizes the president's authority to manage the executive branch and the need for federal employees to be accountable to the president. The order mandates the development of a federal hiring plan, reassignment of certain positions, and restructuring of performance review processes. It also revokes a prior executive order related to protecting the federal workforce and calls for the rescission of regulations that impede the implementation of these policies. The goal is to ensure a professional and accountable federal workforce.
|
|
|
|
Clarifying The Military's Role In Protecting The Territorial Integrity Of The United States
The order emphasizes the critical role of the Armed Forces in protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the United States, particularly along the southern border. The Secretary of Defense is directed to revise the Unified Command Plan within 10 days to assign the mission of sealing the borders to the United States Northern Command (USNORTHCOM). This includes planning and implementing measures to repel invasions, such as unlawful migration and narcotics trafficking. The order mandates continuous assessments to protect U.S. sovereignty and security, ensuring the Armed Forces prioritize border protection.
Immigration
|
Declaring A National Emergency At The Southern Border Of The United States
The order declares a national emergency at the U.S. southern border due to stated security concerns, including unlawful migration and narcotics trafficking. This order directs the Armed Forces to support the Department of Homeland Security in securing the border and maintaining national sovereignty. Key actions include deploying military personnel and resources, constructing additional physical barriers, and utilizing unmanned aerial systems to enhance border security. The order also mandates a review of policies and strategies to prioritize border protection and requires regular reporting on the progress and conditions at the southern border.
Immigration
|
Designating Cartels And Other Organizations As Foreign Terrorist Organizations And Specially Designated Global Terrorists
This order addresses the stated national security threat posed by international cartels and other transnational organizations. According to the order, these groups are involved in violent activities and have significant control over illegal traffic across the U.S. southern border. The order aims to designate these organizations as Foreign Terrorist Organizations or Specially Designated Global Terrorists.
Immigration
|
Guaranteeing The States Protection Against Invasion
This directive addresses the issue of illegal immigration at the southern border, declaring it an invasion that threatens public health, safety, and national security. It emphasizes the president's authority to control the entry of individuals into the United States and suspends such entry until the situation is resolved. The order mandates actions to repel, repatriate, or remove these individuals and restricts their access to certain immigration provisions. It calls for coordination among federal agencies to implement these measures and ensure the protection of national sovereignty.
Immigration
|
Protecting The American People Against Invasion
The directive emphasizes the importance of enforcing immigration laws to protect national security and public safety. It revokes previous executive orders related to immigration and mandates that federal agencies prioritize the removal of individuals who are unlawfully present in the United States. The order also calls for the establishment of Homeland Security Task Forces, the assessment of fines and penalties for immigration violations, and cooperation with state and local law enforcement. Additionally, it aims to encourage voluntary departure of undocumented individuals and ensure compliance with immigration laws.
Littler's Take: Trump Administration Day 1 Immigration Agenda: How Are Employers Impacted?
Immigration
|
Protecting The Meaning And Value Of American Citizenship
This order attempts to clarify the interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment regarding birthright citizenship. It states that U.S. citizenship is not automatically granted to individuals born in the U.S. if their parents were not lawful residents at the time of birth. The order mandates that federal agencies only recognize citizenship for those meeting these criteria and requires a review of policies to ensure compliance.
Littler's Take: Trump Administration Day 1 Immigration Agenda: How Are Employers Impacted?
Immigration
|
Protecting The United States From Foreign Terrorists And Other National Security And Public Safety Threats
This order outlines policies to protect U.S. citizens from individuals who may pose security threats. It emphasizes the need for thorough vetting and screening of all individuals seeking entry into the United States. The order mandates coordination among various federal agencies to identify and address deficiencies in the vetting process, and to take necessary actions to prevent the entry of individuals who may pose risks. It also calls for adjustments to existing regulations and procedures to enhance national security and ensure the proper assimilation of lawful immigrants.
Littler's Take: Trump Administration Day 1 Immigration Agenda: How Are Employers Impacted?
Immigration
|
Realigning the United States Refugee Admissions Program
The order suspends the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) due to stated concerns about the country's capacity to absorb large numbers of migrants and refugees without compromising resources, safety, and security. It emphasizes the need for refugees to "assimilate appropriately" and for state and local jurisdictions to have a role in refugee placement. The order mandates a review of the program and requires periodic reports to determine if resumption aligns with U.S. interests. It also revokes a previous executive order related to refugee resettlement and climate change.
Littler's Take: Trump Administration Day 1 Immigration Agenda: How Are Employers Impacted?
Immigration
|
This order addresses the issue of illegal immigration and outlines measures to secure the U.S. borders. It emphasizes the need for physical barriers, increased personnel, and the detention and removal of individuals who violate immigration laws. The order also calls for the resumption of the Migrant Protection Protocols, adjustments to parole policies, and enhanced international cooperation. The order suspends the use of the CBP One app to parole or facilitate the entry of otherwise inadmissible persons. Additionally, it mandates the use of DNA and identification technologies and prioritizes the prosecution of border-related offenses. The order's stated goal is to protect national security and ensure the effective enforcement of immigration laws.
Littler's Take: Trump Administration Day 1 Immigration Agenda: How Are Employers Impacted?
Immigration
|
Regulatory Freeze Pending Review
The directive mandates that all executive departments and agencies halt the proposal or issuance of new rules until they are reviewed and approved by a department or agency head appointed by the president after January 20, 2025. It also requires the withdrawal of any rules sent to the Office of the Federal Register but not yet published, and the postponement of the effective date for any published rules for 60 days to allow for review.
Legislative and Regulatory
|
America First Policy Directive To The Secretary Of State
The order seeks to prioritize American interests in U.S. foreign policy. The "America First" approach mandates that the Secretary of State align the Department of State's policies, programs, personnel, and operations with this directive as soon as practicable. The order ensures that nothing within it will impair the legal authority of executive departments or agencies, nor affect the functions of the Office of Management and Budget. It will be implemented in accordance with applicable laws and subject to available appropriations, without creating any enforceable rights or benefits against the U.S. government.
The policy establishes an "America First" trade policy with the stated goal to revitalize the American economy, enhance national security, and benefit American workers and businesses. This policy focuses on reducing trade deficits, promoting investment, and defending economic and national security. Key actions include investigating trade deficits, establishing an External Revenue Service to collect trade-related revenues, reviewing unfair trade practices, and assessing the impact of existing trade agreements. The memorandum also addresses economic and trade relations with China, including reviewing compliance with trade agreements and addressing intellectual property rights. Additionally, it calls for a comprehensive review of the U.S. industrial and manufacturing base, export control systems, and measures to combat unlawful migration and contraband flows. Reports on these reviews and recommendations are to be submitted by April 2025.
Littler's Take: Trump Administration Day 1 Immigration Agenda: How Are Employers Impacted?
Application Of Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act To TikTok
The order delays the enforcement of the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, passed by Congress in April 2024, for 75 days. This Act regulates applications like TikTok, operated by ByteDance Ltd. The delay allows the administration to assess national security concerns and negotiate a resolution to avoid a shutdown of TikTok, used by 170 million Americans. During this period, the Department of Justice will not enforce the Act or impose penalties for noncompliance.
Declaring a National Energy Emergency
The order declares a national emergency to address the United States' "inadequate" energy supply and infrastructure, which pose significant threats to national and economic security. This order directs federal agencies to use all available authorities to enhance the identification, production, transportation, refining, and generation of domestic energy resources.
Delivering Emergency Price Relief for American Families and Defeating the Cost-of-Living Crisis
This order addresses the economic challenges faced by American families, including the high costs of fuel, food, housing, and other essentials. The order attributes these challenges to regulatory policies and mandates from the previous administration, which are said to have increased living costs significantly. To alleviate these burdens, the order directs federal departments and agencies to take actions aimed at reducing housing costs, eliminating unnecessary healthcare expenses, lowering the costs of home appliances, creating job opportunities, and revising climate policies that impact food and fuel prices. The Assistant to the President for Economic Policy is tasked with reporting on the implementation of these measures every 30 days. This initiative aims to restore purchasing power and improve the quality of life for American families.
Ending The Weaponization Of The Federal Government
The order addresses and seeks to correct alleged past misconduct by federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies. The order aims to review and identify instances where these agencies may have acted inappropriately or contrary to their intended purposes over the past four years. The Attorney General and the Director of National Intelligence are tasked with reviewing the activities of their respective agencies and preparing reports with recommendations for remedial actions. The stated goal is to ensure accountability and prevent the misuse of governmental power.
Establishing And Implementing The President's "Department Of Government Efficiency"
The order establishes the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to modernize federal technology and software, aiming to enhance governmental efficiency and productivity. The United States Digital Service (USDS) is renamed as the United States DOGE Service and will operate within the Executive Office of the President. A temporary organization within USDS will focus on advancing President Trump's 18-month DOGE agenda. Each federal agency will form a DOGE Team to implement this agenda, with the USDS Administrator leading a Software Modernization Initiative to improve government-wide IT systems. The order ensures USDS access to unclassified agency records and systems, adhering to data protection standards. This initiative aims to streamline federal operations and improve overall efficiency.
Flying The Flag Of The United States At Full-Staff On Inauguration Day
The order sets forth that on Inauguration Day, the U.S. flag will be flown at full-staff at all federal buildings, military posts, and embassies. After Inauguration Day, the flag will return to half-staff in memory of former President James Earl Carter, Jr., until the 30-day mourning period concludes.
Holding Former Government Officials Accountable For Election Interference And Improper Disclosure Of Sensitive Governmental Information
The order revokes the security clearances of certain former intelligence officials and John R. Bolton. This action is in response to their involvement in activities perceived as politically motivated, including the issuance of a letter during the 2020 Presidential campaign and the publication of classified information in a memoir. The Director of National Intelligence, in consultation with the CIA, is tasked with revoking the clearances and submitting a report on any additional inappropriate activities and recommendations to prevent future occurrences. This initiative's stated purpose is to uphold the integrity and trust in the Intelligence Community.
Promoting Beautiful Federal Civic Architecture
The directive instructs the General Services Administration (GSA) to provide recommendations within 60 days on how federal public buildings can reflect regional, traditional, and classical architectural styles to enhance public spaces and honor the nation's heritage. It also requires the GSA to notify the president if any new building design deviates from this policy before approval, explaining the reasons for such a decision.
Putting America First In International Environmental Agreements
This order emphasizes the need for the U.S. to balance economic growth with environmental protection while prioritizing national interests. It mandates the withdrawal from the Paris Agreement and other related international commitments, ceasing financial contributions to these initiatives.
Putting People Over Fish: Stopping Radical Environmentalism to Provide Water to Southern California
The directive instructs the Secretary of Commerce and the Secretary of the Interior to resume efforts to redirect water from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta to other parts of California to ensure a reliable water supply. This initiative, previously halted due to environmental concerns, aims to address the water needs of Central and Southern California, particularly in light of recent wildfires. The secretaries are required to report on their progress within 90 days.
Reevaluating And Realigning United States Foreign Aid
The order pauses U.S. foreign development assistance for 90 days to review its alignment with U.S. foreign policy and programmatic efficiency. It mandates that all new obligations and disbursements of development assistance funds be halted during this period. The review will determine whether to continue, modify, or cease each program. The order emphasizes that foreign aid must align with U.S. interests and values.
Restoring Freedom Of Speech And Ending Federal Censorship
The order emphasizes the protection of free speech rights as enshrined in the First Amendment. It criticizes the previous administration for allegedly censoring speech on online platforms and outlines policies to prevent government interference in constitutionally protected speech. The order mandates an investigation into past government actions related to censorship and requires federal departments and agencies to ensure no resources are used to abridge free speech.
Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness
The order aims to honor the contributions of notable Americans by renaming national landmarks. It instructs the U.S. Board on Geographic Names to review and potentially replace current appointees and to prioritize naming that "reflects American heritage." The order reinstates the name "Mount McKinley" for North America's highest peak and renames the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America." It also encourages collaboration with local entities to honor regional history and culture. The Secretary of the Interior is tasked with implementing these changes and seeking public input for additional naming opportunities.
Restoring The Death Penalty And Protecting Public Safety
The order emphasizes the importance of capital punishment as a deterrent and punishment for the most heinous crimes. It criticizes previous actions that have obstructed the implementation of capital punishment and outlines policies to ensure the death penalty is pursued for severe crimes, particularly those involving the murder of law enforcement officers or committed by individuals illegally present in the country. The Attorney General is tasked with ensuring states have the necessary resources for executions and with seeking the reversal of Supreme Court precedents that limit capital punishment. The order also calls for prioritizing the prosecution of violent crime and coordinating with state and local law enforcement to protect communities.
Temporary Withdrawal of All Areas on the Outer Continental Shelf from Offshore Wind Leasing and Review of the Federal Government's Leasing and Permitting Practices for Wind Projects
The memorandum directs a temporary halt on offshore wind energy leasing on the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) to review the environmental, economic, and legal impacts of such projects.
Unleashing Alaska's Extraordinary Resource Potential
The order aims to maximize the development of Alaska's natural resources to benefit the nation's economy and security. It calls for the removal of restrictions on resource development on federal and state lands in Alaska. The order mandates expedited permitting and leasing for energy and natural resource projects, prioritizes the development of Alaska's liquified natural gas (LNG) potential, and directs various federal agencies to take specific actions to support these goals. It also includes provisions for reviewing and potentially rescinding previous regulations and decisions that hinder resource development.
The order aims to promote the development of domestic energy and natural resources by removing regulatory barriers and encouraging exploration and production on federal lands and waters. It emphasizes the need for reliable and affordable energy to support economic growth, job creation, and national security. The order calls for a review of existing regulations that may hinder energy development, revokes several previous executive orders related to climate and environmental policies, and seeks to streamline the permitting process for energy projects. It also addresses the elimination of the "electric vehicle mandate" and promotes consumer choice in vehicles and appliances. The directive also terminates the Green New Deal initiatives.
Withdrawing The United States From The World Health Organization
The order announces the United States' intention to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) due to concerns over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, lack of necessary reforms, and perceived political influence. It revokes a previous order that retracted the withdrawal and halts U.S. funding and support to the WHO. The order also calls for the reassignment of U.S. personnel working with the WHO and the identification of alternative partners for global health activities.
