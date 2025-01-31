Executive Order Tracker

Executive Action L&E Topic

Reforming The Federal Hiring Process And Restoring Merit To Government Service The order aims to reform federal hiring practices to ensure they focus on merit, practical skills, and dedication to the Constitution. It calls for the development of a Federal Hiring Plan to attract highly-skilled individuals committed to improving government efficiency and upholding American values. The plan includes measures to prevent hiring based on impermissible factors, reduce hiring times, and improve communication with candidates. It also emphasizes the use of modern technology and data analytics in the recruitment process. The order mandates regular performance evaluations and consultations with stakeholders to ensure the effectiveness of these reforms. Littler's Take: President Trump Relies on Executive Orders to Promote Anti-IE&D Policies Discrimination and Harassment,

Federal Employees,

HR Management

Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism And Restoring Biological Truth To The Federal Government The order establishes definitions of sex-based terms and seeks to ensure federal policies and laws reflect these definitions. The order emphasizes recognizing two immutable biological sexes, male and female, and directs federal agencies to use these definitions in all official documents and policies. Key actions include revising identification documents to reflect biological sex, removing references to gender identity in federal forms, and ensuring sex-based rights and protections are enforced. The order also mandates that federal funds not be used to promote gender ideology and requires agencies to update their policies and regulations accordingly. This approach aims to provide clarity and consistency in federal policies related to sex and gender. Littler's Take: EEOC Acting Chair Issues Statement on Gender Identity, Removes Guidance on Transgender Issues Discrimination and Harassment,

IE&D

Initial Rescissions Of Harmful Executive Orders And Actions This order revokes numerous executive actions from the previous administration. The order aims to eliminate policies related to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), immigration, climate change, and other areas deemed counterproductive. The stated goal is to restore efficiency, fairness, and common sense to federal operations. Littler's Take: President Trump Relies on Executive Orders to Promote Anti-IE&D Policies Discrimination and Harassment,

Immigration,

IE&D

Hiring Freeze The order freezes the hiring of federal civilian employees across the executive branch. This freeze applies to all vacant positions as of January 20, 2025, and prohibits the creation of new positions, with exceptions for military personnel, immigration enforcement, national security, and public safety roles. The order ensures that essential services like Social Security, Medicare, and Veterans' benefits are not impacted. Federal Employees,

HR Management

Restoring Accountability for Career Senior Executives The memorandum emphasizes the need for accountability among Career Senior Executive Service (SES) officials, who play a crucial role in the federal government. It highlights the President's authority to remove subordinates to ensure the effective execution of laws. The directive calls for the development of SES Performance Plans, reassignment of SES members to align with the administration's agenda, and the restructuring of Executive Resources and Performance Review Boards. It mandates that agency heads take appropriate actions, including removal, against SES officials who do not meet performance standards or fulfill their duties effectively. The goal is to create a responsive and high-quality federal workforce. Federal Employees,

HR Management

Restoring Accountability To Policy-Influencing Positions Within the Federal Workforce The order reinstates and amends a previous executive order to enhance accountability within the federal workforce, particularly for those in policy-influencing positions. It emphasizes the president's authority to manage the executive branch and the need for federal employees to be accountable to the president. The order mandates the development of a federal hiring plan, reassignment of certain positions, and restructuring of performance review processes. It also revokes a prior executive order related to protecting the federal workforce and calls for the rescission of regulations that impede the implementation of these policies. The goal is to ensure a professional and accountable federal workforce. Federal Employees,

HR Management

Return to In-Person Work The directive instructs all executive branch departments and agencies to end remote work arrangements and require employees to return to in-person work full-time. Exemptions can be made by department and agency heads as necessary. The implementation of this directive must comply with applicable laws. Federal Employees,

Remote Work

Clarifying The Military's Role In Protecting The Territorial Integrity Of The United States The order emphasizes the critical role of the Armed Forces in protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the United States, particularly along the southern border. The Secretary of Defense is directed to revise the Unified Command Plan within 10 days to assign the mission of sealing the borders to the United States Northern Command (USNORTHCOM). This includes planning and implementing measures to repel invasions, such as unlawful migration and narcotics trafficking. The order mandates continuous assessments to protect U.S. sovereignty and security, ensuring the Armed Forces prioritize border protection. Immigration

Declaring A National Emergency At The Southern Border Of The United States The order declares a national emergency at the U.S. southern border due to stated security concerns, including unlawful migration and narcotics trafficking. This order directs the Armed Forces to support the Department of Homeland Security in securing the border and maintaining national sovereignty. Key actions include deploying military personnel and resources, constructing additional physical barriers, and utilizing unmanned aerial systems to enhance border security. The order also mandates a review of policies and strategies to prioritize border protection and requires regular reporting on the progress and conditions at the southern border. Immigration

Designating Cartels And Other Organizations As Foreign Terrorist Organizations And Specially Designated Global Terrorists This order addresses the stated national security threat posed by international cartels and other transnational organizations. According to the order, these groups are involved in violent activities and have significant control over illegal traffic across the U.S. southern border. The order aims to designate these organizations as Foreign Terrorist Organizations or Specially Designated Global Terrorists. Immigration

Guaranteeing The States Protection Against Invasion This directive addresses the issue of illegal immigration at the southern border, declaring it an invasion that threatens public health, safety, and national security. It emphasizes the president's authority to control the entry of individuals into the United States and suspends such entry until the situation is resolved. The order mandates actions to repel, repatriate, or remove these individuals and restricts their access to certain immigration provisions. It calls for coordination among federal agencies to implement these measures and ensure the protection of national sovereignty. Immigration

Protecting The American People Against Invasion The directive emphasizes the importance of enforcing immigration laws to protect national security and public safety. It revokes previous executive orders related to immigration and mandates that federal agencies prioritize the removal of individuals who are unlawfully present in the United States. The order also calls for the establishment of Homeland Security Task Forces, the assessment of fines and penalties for immigration violations, and cooperation with state and local law enforcement. Additionally, it aims to encourage voluntary departure of undocumented individuals and ensure compliance with immigration laws. Littler's Take: Trump Administration Day 1 Immigration Agenda: How Are Employers Impacted? Immigration

Protecting The Meaning And Value Of American Citizenship This order attempts to clarify the interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment regarding birthright citizenship. It states that U.S. citizenship is not automatically granted to individuals born in the U.S. if their parents were not lawful residents at the time of birth. The order mandates that federal agencies only recognize citizenship for those meeting these criteria and requires a review of policies to ensure compliance. Littler's Take: Trump Administration Day 1 Immigration Agenda: How Are Employers Impacted? Immigration

Protecting The United States From Foreign Terrorists And Other National Security And Public Safety Threats This order outlines policies to protect U.S. citizens from individuals who may pose security threats. It emphasizes the need for thorough vetting and screening of all individuals seeking entry into the United States. The order mandates coordination among various federal agencies to identify and address deficiencies in the vetting process, and to take necessary actions to prevent the entry of individuals who may pose risks. It also calls for adjustments to existing regulations and procedures to enhance national security and ensure the proper assimilation of lawful immigrants. Littler's Take: Trump Administration Day 1 Immigration Agenda: How Are Employers Impacted? Immigration

Realigning the United States Refugee Admissions Program The order suspends the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) due to stated concerns about the country's capacity to absorb large numbers of migrants and refugees without compromising resources, safety, and security. It emphasizes the need for refugees to "assimilate appropriately" and for state and local jurisdictions to have a role in refugee placement. The order mandates a review of the program and requires periodic reports to determine if resumption aligns with U.S. interests. It also revokes a previous executive order related to refugee resettlement and climate change. Littler's Take: Trump Administration Day 1 Immigration Agenda: How Are Employers Impacted? Immigration

Securing Our Borders This order addresses the issue of illegal immigration and outlines measures to secure the U.S. borders. It emphasizes the need for physical barriers, increased personnel, and the detention and removal of individuals who violate immigration laws. The order also calls for the resumption of the Migrant Protection Protocols, adjustments to parole policies, and enhanced international cooperation. The order suspends the use of the CBP One app to parole or facilitate the entry of otherwise inadmissible persons. Additionally, it mandates the use of DNA and identification technologies and prioritizes the prosecution of border-related offenses. The order's stated goal is to protect national security and ensure the effective enforcement of immigration laws. Littler's Take: Trump Administration Day 1 Immigration Agenda: How Are Employers Impacted? Immigration

Regulatory Freeze Pending Review The directive mandates that all executive departments and agencies halt the proposal or issuance of new rules until they are reviewed and approved by a department or agency head appointed by the president after January 20, 2025. It also requires the withdrawal of any rules sent to the Office of the Federal Register but not yet published, and the postponement of the effective date for any published rules for 60 days to allow for review. Legislative and Regulatory

America First Policy Directive To The Secretary Of State The order seeks to prioritize American interests in U.S. foreign policy. The "America First" approach mandates that the Secretary of State align the Department of State's policies, programs, personnel, and operations with this directive as soon as practicable. The order ensures that nothing within it will impair the legal authority of executive departments or agencies, nor affect the functions of the Office of Management and Budget. It will be implemented in accordance with applicable laws and subject to available appropriations, without creating any enforceable rights or benefits against the U.S. government.

America First Trade Policy The policy establishes an "America First" trade policy with the stated goal to revitalize the American economy, enhance national security, and benefit American workers and businesses. This policy focuses on reducing trade deficits, promoting investment, and defending economic and national security. Key actions include investigating trade deficits, establishing an External Revenue Service to collect trade-related revenues, reviewing unfair trade practices, and assessing the impact of existing trade agreements. The memorandum also addresses economic and trade relations with China, including reviewing compliance with trade agreements and addressing intellectual property rights. Additionally, it calls for a comprehensive review of the U.S. industrial and manufacturing base, export control systems, and measures to combat unlawful migration and contraband flows. Reports on these reviews and recommendations are to be submitted by April 2025. Littler's Take: Trump Administration Day 1 Immigration Agenda: How Are Employers Impacted?

Application Of Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act To TikTok The order delays the enforcement of the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, passed by Congress in April 2024, for 75 days. This Act regulates applications like TikTok, operated by ByteDance Ltd. The delay allows the administration to assess national security concerns and negotiate a resolution to avoid a shutdown of TikTok, used by 170 million Americans. During this period, the Department of Justice will not enforce the Act or impose penalties for noncompliance.

Declaring a National Energy Emergency The order declares a national emergency to address the United States' "inadequate" energy supply and infrastructure, which pose significant threats to national and economic security. This order directs federal agencies to use all available authorities to enhance the identification, production, transportation, refining, and generation of domestic energy resources.

Delivering Emergency Price Relief for American Families and Defeating the Cost-of-Living Crisis This order addresses the economic challenges faced by American families, including the high costs of fuel, food, housing, and other essentials. The order attributes these challenges to regulatory policies and mandates from the previous administration, which are said to have increased living costs significantly. To alleviate these burdens, the order directs federal departments and agencies to take actions aimed at reducing housing costs, eliminating unnecessary healthcare expenses, lowering the costs of home appliances, creating job opportunities, and revising climate policies that impact food and fuel prices. The Assistant to the President for Economic Policy is tasked with reporting on the implementation of these measures every 30 days. This initiative aims to restore purchasing power and improve the quality of life for American families.

Ending The Weaponization Of The Federal Government The order addresses and seeks to correct alleged past misconduct by federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies. The order aims to review and identify instances where these agencies may have acted inappropriately or contrary to their intended purposes over the past four years. The Attorney General and the Director of National Intelligence are tasked with reviewing the activities of their respective agencies and preparing reports with recommendations for remedial actions. The stated goal is to ensure accountability and prevent the misuse of governmental power.

Establishing And Implementing The President's "Department Of Government Efficiency" The order establishes the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to modernize federal technology and software, aiming to enhance governmental efficiency and productivity. The United States Digital Service (USDS) is renamed as the United States DOGE Service and will operate within the Executive Office of the President. A temporary organization within USDS will focus on advancing President Trump's 18-month DOGE agenda. Each federal agency will form a DOGE Team to implement this agenda, with the USDS Administrator leading a Software Modernization Initiative to improve government-wide IT systems. The order ensures USDS access to unclassified agency records and systems, adhering to data protection standards. This initiative aims to streamline federal operations and improve overall efficiency.

Flying The Flag Of The United States At Full-Staff On Inauguration Day The order sets forth that on Inauguration Day, the U.S. flag will be flown at full-staff at all federal buildings, military posts, and embassies. After Inauguration Day, the flag will return to half-staff in memory of former President James Earl Carter, Jr., until the 30-day mourning period concludes.

Holding Former Government Officials Accountable For Election Interference And Improper Disclosure Of Sensitive Governmental Information The order revokes the security clearances of certain former intelligence officials and John R. Bolton. This action is in response to their involvement in activities perceived as politically motivated, including the issuance of a letter during the 2020 Presidential campaign and the publication of classified information in a memoir. The Director of National Intelligence, in consultation with the CIA, is tasked with revoking the clearances and submitting a report on any additional inappropriate activities and recommendations to prevent future occurrences. This initiative's stated purpose is to uphold the integrity and trust in the Intelligence Community.

Promoting Beautiful Federal Civic Architecture The directive instructs the General Services Administration (GSA) to provide recommendations within 60 days on how federal public buildings can reflect regional, traditional, and classical architectural styles to enhance public spaces and honor the nation's heritage. It also requires the GSA to notify the president if any new building design deviates from this policy before approval, explaining the reasons for such a decision.

Putting America First In International Environmental Agreements This order emphasizes the need for the U.S. to balance economic growth with environmental protection while prioritizing national interests. It mandates the withdrawal from the Paris Agreement and other related international commitments, ceasing financial contributions to these initiatives.

Putting People Over Fish: Stopping Radical Environmentalism to Provide Water to Southern California The directive instructs the Secretary of Commerce and the Secretary of the Interior to resume efforts to redirect water from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta to other parts of California to ensure a reliable water supply. This initiative, previously halted due to environmental concerns, aims to address the water needs of Central and Southern California, particularly in light of recent wildfires. The secretaries are required to report on their progress within 90 days.

Reevaluating And Realigning United States Foreign Aid The order pauses U.S. foreign development assistance for 90 days to review its alignment with U.S. foreign policy and programmatic efficiency. It mandates that all new obligations and disbursements of development assistance funds be halted during this period. The review will determine whether to continue, modify, or cease each program. The order emphasizes that foreign aid must align with U.S. interests and values.

Restoring Freedom Of Speech And Ending Federal Censorship The order emphasizes the protection of free speech rights as enshrined in the First Amendment. It criticizes the previous administration for allegedly censoring speech on online platforms and outlines policies to prevent government interference in constitutionally protected speech. The order mandates an investigation into past government actions related to censorship and requires federal departments and agencies to ensure no resources are used to abridge free speech.

Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness The order aims to honor the contributions of notable Americans by renaming national landmarks. It instructs the U.S. Board on Geographic Names to review and potentially replace current appointees and to prioritize naming that "reflects American heritage." The order reinstates the name "Mount McKinley" for North America's highest peak and renames the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America." It also encourages collaboration with local entities to honor regional history and culture. The Secretary of the Interior is tasked with implementing these changes and seeking public input for additional naming opportunities.

Restoring The Death Penalty And Protecting Public Safety The order emphasizes the importance of capital punishment as a deterrent and punishment for the most heinous crimes. It criticizes previous actions that have obstructed the implementation of capital punishment and outlines policies to ensure the death penalty is pursued for severe crimes, particularly those involving the murder of law enforcement officers or committed by individuals illegally present in the country. The Attorney General is tasked with ensuring states have the necessary resources for executions and with seeking the reversal of Supreme Court precedents that limit capital punishment. The order also calls for prioritizing the prosecution of violent crime and coordinating with state and local law enforcement to protect communities.

Temporary Withdrawal of All Areas on the Outer Continental Shelf from Offshore Wind Leasing and Review of the Federal Government's Leasing and Permitting Practices for Wind Projects The memorandum directs a temporary halt on offshore wind energy leasing on the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) to review the environmental, economic, and legal impacts of such projects.

Unleashing Alaska's Extraordinary Resource Potential The order aims to maximize the development of Alaska's natural resources to benefit the nation's economy and security. It calls for the removal of restrictions on resource development on federal and state lands in Alaska. The order mandates expedited permitting and leasing for energy and natural resource projects, prioritizes the development of Alaska's liquified natural gas (LNG) potential, and directs various federal agencies to take specific actions to support these goals. It also includes provisions for reviewing and potentially rescinding previous regulations and decisions that hinder resource development.

Unleashing American Energy The order aims to promote the development of domestic energy and natural resources by removing regulatory barriers and encouraging exploration and production on federal lands and waters. It emphasizes the need for reliable and affordable energy to support economic growth, job creation, and national security. The order calls for a review of existing regulations that may hinder energy development, revokes several previous executive orders related to climate and environmental policies, and seeks to streamline the permitting process for energy projects. It also addresses the elimination of the "electric vehicle mandate" and promotes consumer choice in vehicles and appliances. The directive also terminates the Green New Deal initiatives.