31 October 2024

2024 Pre-Election Guide And Legislative Outlook

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

The outcome of the 2024 general election will be closely watched on election night and in the days to follow as we await the confirmed results.
To help you navigate the potential impacts of the 2024 general election, Buchanan's Federal Government Relations team provides an in-depth guide and analysis on the following:

  • Presidential battleground states to follow on election night
  • Key competitive Senate and House races that could flip
  • Potential Democratic and Republican leadership for each House and Senate committee in the 119th Congress
  • Legislative priorities during the lame duck, as well as for the incoming administration and the next Congress

Buchanan's 2024 Pre-Election Guide and Analysis provides the insight you need to understand how the election results might impact your industry, no matter the outcome. Buchanan's Federal Government Relations team stands by to assist in navigating the post-election landscape in Washington and beyond.

Download the Pre-Election Guide

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

