California Environmental Law & Policy Update

Rejecting science, Trump reverses conclusion that climate change is harming Americans

Los Angeles Times – February 12

The Trump administration this Thursday announced the repeal of the 2009 endangerment finding — a conclusion based on decades of science that carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases endanger public health and welfare. California immediately announced it will sue the administration to block the decision, which represents one of the biggest environmental rollbacks in U.S. history. The administration on Thursday also dismantled all federal emissions regulations governing vehicle models and engines between 2012 and 2027 and beyond.

Construction supply company BoDean agrees to nearly $1.3 million air pollution fine

Local News Matters – February 12

A construction materials manufacturing company with operations in Sonoma County agreed to pay nearly $1.3 million in fines to resolve repeated air pollution violations. The Bay Area Air District accused the business, BoDean Company, Inc., of nine violations of air quality regulations between 2021 and 2025 for allegedly producing sustained black smoke, a strong odor, and emissions that exceeded allowable pollution levels. The settlement keeps in place the company's denial of the allegations, while also establishing that the alleged violations have been cured and that the facilities are now in compliance.

Rep. Waters reintroduces bill to ban chemical used at Torrance, Wilmington refineries

Daily Breeze – February 10

Rep. Maxine Waters has reintroduced a bill seeking to ban hydrofluoric acid, a chemical used to refine high-octane gasoline at two Southern California refineries. She reintroduced the bill (H.R. 7384), as a proposed amendment to the existing federal Toxic Substances Control Act, which would prohibit the use of hydrofluoric acid to refine petroleum at new refineries and require existing refineries that use hydrofluoric acid to convert to a safer alternative within five years. A 2015 explosion at the former Exxon-Mobil Torrance Refinery (now owned by PBF Energy) launched a 40-ton piece of debris that landed just 5 feet away from storage tanks carrying tens of thousands of gallons of modified hydrofluoric acid. The facility's current operators argue that modified hydrofluoric acid is the safest commercially viable option on the market and that it has taken extensive efforts to upgrade safety protocols and mitigation measures that would prevent a worst-case scenario should there be a significant leak.

More than 1,400 California mountain lions get endangered species protections

Los Angeles Times – February 12

The California Fish and Game Commission this Thursday unanimously voted to list six isolated mountain lion populations in Southern California and the Central Coast as threatened under the state Endangered Species Act. These lions are especially imperiled by the loss of gene flow because of fragmentation of their dwindling habitat, compounded by serious risks posed by car collisions, rat poison, and disease, according to state wildlife officials. Opponents, including ranchers and farmers, say the protections will make it harder to kill lions that pose a safety risk to people and livestock, and that the apex predators already were well protected under state law.

Draft study outlines PFAS water solutions near SLO County Airport

KCBX – February 11

A newly released draft feasibility study lays out possible long-term drinking water solutions for residents whose private wells were contaminated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) near the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport. The draft study evaluates five solutions including connecting to the City of San Luis Obispo's water system, connecting to Golden State Water Company, drilling new groundwater wells with a centralized treatment facility, treating existing wells through a consolidated system, or continuing to rely on individual household filtration systems. The study does not recommend a preferred solution, but instead outlines costs and long-term feasibility. Estimated costs range from several million to $80 million, and much higher if agricultural water is needed. According to the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board, the contamination of these wells is linked to firefighting foam used for training at the airport.

Oil wells near USC permanently sealed after 22-year legal battle

CBS News – February 11

California officials have permanently sealed all 21 oil wells at the AllenCo Energy facility near USC after a 22-year campaign to close the operation, according to Governor Gavin Newsom's Office. In 2014, the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office sued AllenCo over repeated violations of oil, gas, and environmental laws at the site. In 2020, the California Department of Conservation, Geologic Energy Management Division (CalGEM) ordered AllenCo to close the facility, but AllenCo appealed the order. CalGEM received authorization to permanently cap the wells in January 2024.

