18 July 2025

Environmental Essentials Webinar Series – EPA's Proposed Repeal Of The Carbon Pollution Standards For Power Plants: Implications For The Rest Of Industry

Bracewell

Contributor

On March 12, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced in a press release that EPA will formally reconsider the 2009 "Endangerment Finding" — a formal regulatory finding by EPA that US...
United States Environment
Jeffrey R. Holmstead and Brittany M. Pemberton

On March 12, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced in a press release that EPA will formally reconsider the 2009 "Endangerment Finding" — a formal regulatory finding by EPA that US greenhouse emissions are reasonably anticipated to endanger both public health and welfare. This finding underpins all EPA's efforts to regulate CO2 and methane emissions. The press release included supportive quotes from four other cabinet-level officials — the secretaries of energy, transportation, and interior, as well as the director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Bracewell's Jeffrey R. Holmstead and Brittany M. Pemberton discussed the rationales that EPA may use to reverse the endangerment finding, the challenges that EPA will face in making such a reversal and the implications of such a reversal for US industry.

Authors
Jeffrey R. Holmstead
Brittany M. Pemberton
