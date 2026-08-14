FOWL: Chick-Fil-A Sued In TCPA Class Action And I Am So Bummed Out (Video)

Not Chick-Fil-A
Anyone but Chick-Fil-A.
The purveyor of delicious sandwiches and supplier of fun cow-related advertising has been hit with a TCPA class action and this just brings me out.
Surely no company is more deserving of a presumption of innocence than one that closes on Sunday to observe the sabbath.
I don’t know if I’m kidding or not right now. I really like Chick-Fil-A. I think its the cows. Or the chicken.
Anyway Chick-Fil-A was sued in a putative class action yesterday by a consumer–Monica Lee– who claims the company sent her two text messages at 7:15 am. She claims she did not sign up for the messages and that the messages violated the TCPA’s DNC and quiet hour rules.
She looks to represent a class of similarly-situated individuals.
You can download the complaint here: Chick-Fil-A Complaint
Hope Chick-Fil-A hires really good chicken-loving counsel.
If you want a pick-me-up after that glum news be sure to give Deserve to Win Ep. 45 a quick viewing–it’ll cheer you:
Happy weekend everyone.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]