FOWL: Chick-Fil-A Sued In TCPA Class Action And I Am So Bummed Out (Video)

A popular fast-food chain known for its chicken sandwiches and Sunday closures faces allegations of sending unauthorized text messages to consumers in violation of federal telecommunications regulations. The lawsuit claims messages were sent during restricted hours without proper consent, potentially affecting a broader class of recipients.

Not Chick-Fil-A

Anyone but Chick-Fil-A.

The purveyor of delicious sandwiches and supplier of fun cow-related advertising has been hit with a TCPA class action and this just brings me out.

Surely no company is more deserving of a presumption of innocence than one that closes on Sunday to observe the sabbath.

I don’t know if I’m kidding or not right now. I really like Chick-Fil-A. I think its the cows. Or the chicken.

Anyway Chick-Fil-A was sued in a putative class action yesterday by a consumer–Monica Lee– who claims the company sent her two text messages at 7:15 am. She claims she did not sign up for the messages and that the messages violated the TCPA’s DNC and quiet hour rules.

She looks to represent a class of similarly-situated individuals.

You can download the complaint here: Chick-Fil-A Complaint

Hope Chick-Fil-A hires really good chicken-loving counsel.

If you want a pick-me-up after that glum news be sure to give Deserve to Win Ep. 45 a quick viewing–it’ll cheer you:

self

Happy weekend everyone.

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