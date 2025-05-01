ARTICLE
1 May 2025

The Wait For Clarity On The Scope And Size Of Class Actions Continues

BS
Boies Schiller Flexner

Contributor

Boies Schiller Flexner logo

Boies Schiller Flexner is a firm of internationally recognized trial lawyers, crisis managers, and strategic advisers known for our creative, aggressive, and efficient pursuit of successful outcomes for our clients.

Explore Firm Details
It seems like the clarity consumers and businesses were hoping for regarding the limits on the scope and size of class actions will take a bit longer to arrive.
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Adam Shaw

It seems like the clarity consumers and businesses were hoping for regarding the limits on the scope and size of class actions will take a bit longer to arrive. The Supreme Court was poised to rule in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings v. Davis, U.S., No. 24-304on whether class actions should only include individuals who've actually been injured. A decision either way would have provided some parameters around potential liability in these lawsuits. But now, it seems like disputes about whether the Court should even be considering the issue are going to prevent them from giving those answers this time around.

1618836.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Adam Shaw
Adam Shaw
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More