The Wait For Clarity On The Scope And Size Of Class Actions Continues

It seems like the clarity consumers and businesses were hoping for regarding the limits on the scope and size of class actions will take a bit longer to arrive. The Supreme Court was poised to rule in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings v. Davis, U.S., No. 24-304on whether class actions should only include individuals who've actually been injured. A decision either way would have provided some parameters around potential liability in these lawsuits. But now, it seems like disputes about whether the Court should even be considering the issue are going to prevent them from giving those answers this time around.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.