No Shot At Class Certification – Pennsylvania Federal Court Rules That Company Review Of COVID-19 Vaccine Exemption Requests Requires Individualized Inquiries Not Suitable For Class Treatment

Duane Morris Takeaways: In Meinert et al. v. Port Authority of Allegheny County, Case No. 2:22-CV-01736 (W.D. Pa. 2025), Judge Robert J. Colville of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania denied class certification for a class of former transit company employees that were allegedly denied medical and religious exemptions to an employer-mandated COVID-19 vaccination policy. In so doing, the Court highlighted opportunities for defendants to defeat class certification by offering proof that the proposed class is amenable to ordinary joinder and that individualized inquiries predominate over common ones in terms of the qualified disabilities, sincerely held religious beliefs, and undue hardship.The ruling is a required read for corporate counsel facing workplace-related class actions.

Background

Former bus drivers and maintenance workers of Pittsburgh Regional Transit filed a class action complaint against the transit company in December 2022 alleging that a company policy issued in early 2022 requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for employees resulted in class members being denied a medical or religious exemption in violation of federal and state law prohibiting discrimination based on a disability or sincerely held religious belief. In total, the transit company received 350 accommodation requests related to its COVID-19 vaccination policy — 54 of which were for medical exemptions and 296 of which were for religious exemptions. The Company formed an Accommodation Review Committee that ultimately granted 13 medical exemption and 30 religious exemption requests to its vaccination policy.

The plaintiffs argued that the exemption review process was a "sham." As it regards the medical exemption review process, the plaintiffs argued all proposed class members (the "medical exemption class") were denied a medical exemption because their pre-existing conditions or disabilities did not show a contraindication to the CDC guidelines and the Company did not factor whether the conditions were a recognized disability under the ADA. As it regards its religious exemption review process, the plaintiffs maintained that the Company did not engage in any individualized analysis to determine undue hardship (the "religious exemption class").

The Court's Decision

In its Rule 23 analysis, the Court ruled that the medical exemption class failed to meet the numerosity and commonality prerequisites and that the religious exemption class failed to satisfy the commonality and predominance requirements for class certification. The Court found that as the plaintiffs presented no evidence to contradict the Company's proof that only 12 individuals fell into the proposed medical exemption class, the Court opined that the plaintiffs failed to establish numerosity and demonstrate that joinder of all members was impracticable, particularly given that all class members were employees of the Company in Pittsburgh.

The Court also rejected plaintiffs' generic arguments that class certification would promote consistent results and judicial economy. The Court further addressed the lack of commonality of the medical exemption class in dicta (as the lack of numerosity was sufficient to dismiss the proposed class) but nevertheless found that determining whether each member of the class had a cognizable disability would be an individualized inquiry that could not be considered on a class wide basis.

With respect to the religious exemption class, the Court found a lack of commonality given that the sincerity of a class member's religious beliefs and the undue hardship to the Company are both individualized inquiries not suitable for class treatment. The Court rejected plaintiffs' contention that the Company did not engage in any individual analysis to determine undue hardship, crediting an affidavit submitted by the Company detailing the Accommodation Review Committee's process and attaching denial letters, which it reasoned illustrated that the Company considered undue hardship on an individual-by-individual basis. For the same reasons, the Court also reasoned that predominance was lacking as to the religious exemption class given that the sincerity of class members' religious beliefs and undue hardship to the Company would both turn on individualized proof rather than evidence common to all class members.

Implications of the Decision

The Court's decision underscores the opportunity for defendants to defeat certification by submitting evidence that proposed members of the class are limited and could be easily joined through ordinary joinder procedures and that the proposed class-wide proceeding is not apt to generate common answers as to whether class members are entitled to relief, as opposed to common questions.

Employers implementing similar review processes for exemption requests to company policies are well-advised to document and evidence an individualized process in evaluating and responding to such requests to defend against class action exposure.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.