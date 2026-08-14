The Week In Weed: August 14, 2026

Federal hemp regulations face potential delays as the Senate votes to extend the ban deadline, while new bipartisan legislation proposes treating hemp beverages like alcohol. Meanwhile, Rhode Island reopens its cannabis retail licensing process and New York authorizes microbusinesses to sell at farmers' markets.

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Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what’s happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, you guessed it, there’s more hemp news! We’ve got both a vote in the Senate and a new bill in the House. But that’s not all – Rhode Island reopened its cannabis license application process. And finally, you can buy cannabis at farmer’s markets in New York.

HEMP BAN DELAY

The countdown to the federal hemp ban may get a little longer thanks to a vote in the U.S. Senate this week. As we explained last week, the hemp ban delay provision was tied to a government funding bill, which passed last Saturday. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) led the charge against an amendment that would have kept the ban’s original starting date of November 12.

We have safety rules in place that have worked very well. The product is taxed. We have not had issues with it since we put those rules in place.” – Senator Amy Klobuchar, describing Minnesota’s hemp program

Now, of course, the bill must pass the House. The House version of the government funding bill had no such hemp ban delay provision, so get ready for some debate.

HEMP BEVERAGES

But don’t think the House is just waiting around for the Senate to send them a bill about hemp! Representatives Beth Van Duyne (R-TX) and Greg Landsman (D-OH) have recently introduced a bill concerning hemp drinks. The Beverage Regulatory Parity Act would treat hemp beverages in much the same way as alcohol. Hemp beverages would be taxed and limited to those 21 and older. Several government agencies would be involved in regulating the industry. How much support does this measure have? It’s too soon to tell, but it’s possible this would be a compromise between the Wild West of gas station weed and a total prohibition.

RHODE ISLAND

It’s one thing to legalize cannabis, it’s another thing entirely to get a retail market up and running. Rhode Island is working on the retail market part. A first attempt was halted by both a federal court order and a state law. Now that a requirement that cannabis businesses be majority-owned by Rhode Island state residents has been removed, the hope is that things will proceed more smoothly. An online portal to accept applications is open until November 23. No word yet on when applications will be reviewed or licenses awarded.

AND FINALLY

Licensed cannabis microbusinesses can now sell their wares at farmers’ markets and other pop-up events in New York. Rather than having to operate out of a fixed retail location or partner with a licensed retailer, this allows small businesses to compete on a level playing field with larger entities. So now consumers can add some cannabis to their basket of heirloom tomatoes and organic arugula.

Be well everyone – we’ll see you next week.

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