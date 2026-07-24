Celebrating Martin Jelsma’s Retirement and Extraordinary Legacy

When I first met Martin Jelsma (retiring as Programme Director Drugs & Democracy at the Transnational Institute) in 2019, I was a law clerk who, from day one, began following developments in international cannabis policy. At the time, I was trying to understand the intricate architecture of the international drug control treaties—how they functioned, how they constrained reform, and how countries like the United States fit within that framework.

That search for understanding led me to biweekly conversations with Martin and John Walsh (Director of Drug Policy and the Andes with the Washington Office on Latin America). Those discussions quickly became the highlight of my work. Looking back, I realize how fortunate I was to have two of the world’s leading experts willing to invest their time in someone just beginning to navigate this field. Martin never simply answered questions. He challenged my assumptions, exposed gaps in my reasoning, and patiently guided me toward a deeper understanding of the treaties and the legal and political forces that shape global drug policy. It was an education of the highest order, and one that has influenced every step of my career since.

The intellectual foundation Martin helped build made so much of what followed possible. It laid the foundation for what I do now: advising on international treaty issues, speaking at conferences around the world, and teaching law school and undergraduate courses on International Cannabis Policy. So much of what we know—and what I teach—about international drug policy has been shaped by Martin and John’s decades of careful research, thoughtful analysis, and unwavering commitment to reform.

Martin is, quite simply, one of the titans of the modern drug policy movement. Few people have had a comparable impact on how governments, advocates, academics, and practitioners understand the international drug control system. His scholarship has fundamentally reshaped conversations around cannabis and coca reform, and his influence extends far beyond the pages of his publications. It lives on in the policies that have changed, the people he has mentored, and the countless advocates and scholars whose work has been informed by his own.

While Martin’s official retirement is at the end of this month, I suspect everyone who knows him understands that it is unlikely to be the final chapter of his contributions. Whether through writing, public engagement, advocacy, or simply continuing to mentor the next generation, I have little doubt that Martin will remain one of the most influential voices in drug policy. His lifelong commitment has never been about an institution or a title—it has been about building drug policies that promote health and human welfare, respect local cultures and traditions, and are grounded in evidence rather than ideology. That mission does not end with retirement.

I know firsthand that my own work advancing thoughtful, evidence-based cannabis policy would not exist in its current form without Martin’s generosity, guidance, and intellectual leadership. I count myself extraordinarily fortunate to know him, let along to have learned from him or so many years. I hope that over the course of my career I can have even a small fraction of the impact he has had on this field.

Thank you, Martin, for your remarkable contributions to global drug policy, for your generosity as a teacher and mentor, and for believing that investing your time in a young law clerk was worthwhile. Your legacy is already secure, but I am confident your influence is far from over. Congratulations on a well-earned retirement, and best wishes for whatever comes next. I, for one, look forward to seeing where your next chapter leads.

Celebrating Martin Jelsma’s Retirement and Extraordinary Legacy